Cole Swindell Announces His Headlining 'Down To Earth Tour'

11-time No. 1 hit rising superstar Cole Swindell will launch his headlining Down To Earth Tour on March 5, 2020 in Toledo, OH. Joining Swindell on his Down To Earth Tour are special guests HARDY and Trea Landon.



"I have had such an amazing year in so many ways," said Cole Swindell. "I never think each year can top the previous, but it does. To earn another career No. 1 last week with 'Love You Too Late' and then the response and honors that 'Break Up In The End' received this year has blown me away and of course the opportunity to get to tour again with my buddy Luke Bryan has been a blast. I'm so fired up for 2020 to get back out there with two new artists whose music I just love and am really excited about. HARDY, Trea and I already have some fun things planned for this tour. The fans better get ready because this tour is for them!"



Since he launched his career in 2014, the Warner Music Nashville recording artist has been on some of the biggest tours with some of the biggest superstars in country music including Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line and Dierks Bentley. The Georgia native first headlined in 2018 with his Reason To Drink Tour and co-headlined the Reason To Drink....Another Tour with Dustin Lynch.



Citi is the official presale credit card of the Down To Earth Tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Nov 5th at 10am local time until Thursday, Nov 7th at 10pm local time through Citi EntertainmentSM . For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.



Tickets will go on sale to the public in most markets Friday, November 8. Check ColeSwindell.com for on sale dates in each market. To purchase tickets go to www.ColeSwindell.com.

Cole Swindell's Down To Earth Tour:

March 5 Toledo, OH Stranahan Theater

March 6 Rama, ON Casino Rama-Entertainment Centre

March 13 Macon, GA Macon Centreplex Auditorium

March 14 Okaloosa Island, FL The Gulf

March 15 New Orleans, LA Fillmore

March 25 Sioux Falls, SD Sanford Pentagon

March 26 Dubuque, IA Five Flags Center-Five Flags Arena

March 27 Park City, KS Hartman Arena

March 28 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theater

April 9 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

April 10 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center Theatre

April 11 Louisville, KY Palace Theatre

April 16 Charleston, SC N. Charleston PAC

April 17 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place





Related Articles View More Music Stories