Cole Gallagher Pleads For Peace On 'Lost Sounds' Ft. 400 Unit Members

The EP featured the first official cover of Bruce Springsteen rarity “Sugarland."

Feb. 08, 2024

Singer/songwriter Cole Gallagher shares new track “Lost Sounds,” co-written with GRAMMY-winning Muscle Shoals legend Barry Billings, produced by Michael Fahey, mixed by seven-time GRAMMY-winner Vance Powell (Phish, Chris Stapleton, Jack White) and featuring 400 Unit members Jimbo Hart and Chad Gamble on bass + drums, both fresh off their Best Americana Album GRAMMY win for Weathervanes with Jason Isbell.

The melodic soft folk song finds Cole coming to terms with the suffering and loss in the world, while effortlessly switching between his powerful wail and delicate falsetto. Serving both as a plea for peace and a dedication to his late grandfather (who appears on the single cover with a 3-year-old Cole), the track is a bit of a departure from the more raucous roots rock of his debut EP The Confluence released last summer to critical acclaim. 

“‘Lost Sounds' is my favorite track that I've recorded,” shares Gallagher. “I was so lucky to have gotten the chance to write it with one of the local legends of Muscle Shoals, my good friend, Barry Billings. The song is a hopeful and nostalgic sonic call-back to the times of The Byrds' ‘Turn! Turn! Turn!' and ‘As Tears Go By' by The Rolling Stones. I could not be more proud of this track's message and the production of it, which was masterfully orchestrated by both Michael Fahey and Barry Billings. I am so excited for people to hear this.” 

Voted the #2 album of 2023 by Americana Highways readers and steadily climbing the AMA/CDX Top 200 Americana Album and Roots Music Report Charts, The Confluence was also produced by Powell and features David Hidalgo of Los Lobos on “Chatting Through Steel,” in addition to the same members of the 400 Unit as well as guitarist Sadler Vaden. 
The Confluence earned additional acclaim from Guitar World, Ones To Watch, The Bluegrass Situation, Magnet Magazine and Americana UK.

The EP featured the first official cover of Bruce Springsteen rarity “Sugarland,” which Springsteen's team signed off on, as well as “Lines In The Sky”, which was also named a Song You Need to Know by Rolling Stone. Gallagher released a series of videos from the EP, including the black-and-white vampire-romance of “Stumbling In The Dark.” 
Last week, Gallagher performed a special fundraiser show for CoachArt, an organization that matches kids affected by serious illness with volunteers who can teach them arts or athletics skills. Watch it HERE.

Photo Credit: Chris Martinez



