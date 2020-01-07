Coldplay, Brittany Howard, Brandi Carlile and the Jonas Brothers to Headline First Citi Sound Vault Shows of the Decade

Citi Sound Vault, the ultra-exclusive live music experience for Citi cardmembers, is returning to Los Angeles during the biggest week in music - traditionally reserved for industry insiders - to bring fans closer to their favorite artists. Coldplay, Brittany Howard, Brandi Carlile and the Jonas Brothers, will be among the first artists of the decade to take the stage at the iconic Hollywood Palladium to deliver four nights of unparalleled, electric performances, powered by Live Nation.

The full schedule of Citi Sound Vault events is as follows:

January 21: Coldplay, sold more than 80 million copies of their seven number one albums making them one of the world's best-selling artists. Most recently the band launched their 8th studio album "Everyday Life." Proceeds of this special performance will support "A New Way of Life" Reentry Project (ANWOL), a nonprofit organization, which provides housing and support to formerly incarcerated women for successful community reentry, family reunification and individual healing.

January 22: Brittany Howard, 2020 Grammy Award Nominee, Alabama Shakes frontwoman and guitarist has become one of the world's most celebrated figures. She is nominated for 2 Grammy Awards this year for her solo work including Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance.

January 23: Brandi Carlile, 2020 Grammy Award Nominee, Acclaimed singer, songwriter, producer and 3-time Grammy Award-winner whose music spans multiple genres, Carlile is nominated for an additional 3 awards this year including Song of the Year, Best Country Song and Best Country Performance by Duo or Group.

January 25: Jonas Brothers, 2020 Grammy Award Nominee, multi-platinum powerhouse trio, returns to the Hollywood Palladium for the first time in 10 years to celebrate their 2019 Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance "Sucker" and the continued success of their newest album "Happiness Begins."

"We are so excited to be partnering with Citi and playing at the Palladium after 10 years. This has been one of the most incredible years for us, and being part of this series is such a great culmination of it all." - Jonas Brothers

"Last year I was honored to work with Citi to do a talk on "Empowering Women in Music" and I'm so excited to be teaming up with Citi again and to return to the Palladium and play during this special week." - Brittany Howard

Rounding out the week, Citi Sound Vault presents The Roots & Friends, a star-studded, invite-only event taking place Saturday, January 25th at the Live House Hollywood. For more than a decade, The Roots have hosted one of the most anticipated and dynamic events during the biggest week in music. Every year, music's best and brightest - newcomers and icons alike - pop up unannounced to jam with the band and treat their audience to intimate, one-of-a-kind performances. The showcases bring some of the biggest names in music to the audience with previous performances by Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Lenny Kravitz, Ed Sheeran and more. There will be a limited allotment of tickets exclusively for Citi cardmembers.

"We're thrilled to kick off the new decade by putting our cardmembers at the epicenter of music's biggest week," said Jennifer Breithaupt, Global Consumer CMO, Citi. "Through Citi Sound Vault, now in its fourth year, we continue to reward our cardmembers by offering incredibly unique experiences they will never forget with some of the world's biggest artists."

"Several fans who have attended past Citi Sound Vault concerts have told us the experience ranks in their top 10 of all time," says Darin Wolf, Live Nation's EVP of media and sponsorship. "And artists including Metallica, P!NK, and Eminem among others, have celebrated the rare opportunity to revisit their roots and perform in small venues, harnessing the nostalgia from when it all began. From start to finish, Citi Sound Vault encapsulates the thriving, powerful connection between fans and artists."

To date, over 50,000 cardmembers have experienced once-in-a-lifetime access to 26 Sound Vault shows that have featured, Eddie Vedder, Madonna, Guns N' Roses, Katy Perry, Childish Gambino, Luke Bryan, The National, Sting, and The Chainsmokers, to name a few.

Starting today at 7am PT until January 8 at 10pm PT, Citi cardmembers who would like to attend the Hollywood Palladium shows can register to unlock access to tickets via Verified Fan. On January 10 at 10am PT, fans that have received a unique code will have the chance to search for and use their Citi card to purchase tickets for performances. Register now at citientertainment.com/citisoundvault2020.

To learn more about how to get tickets to Citi Sound Vault presents The Roots & Friends, please visit citientertainment.com/roots2020.





