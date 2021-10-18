Coldplay & BTS Share 'My Universe' SUGA Remix

Coldplay X BTS have released a sparkling new version of their current hit single, My Universe, remixed by 21st century pop icons BTS' SUGA. The remix - which came about following a conversation over lunch when the two groups met up in New York recently - is available now.

My Universe has already made history as the first Billboard Hot 100 #1 by two co-billed lead groups, in addition to topping the Digital Song Sales, Hot Rock & Alternative Songs and Hot Alternative Songs charts. Coldplay also became the first British band ever to debut at #1 on the Hot 100 with the collaboration, which has racked up more than 100 million views on Youtube and more than 100 million streams on Spotify.

The single is taken from Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres album, which was released on Friday and is available.

On Friday, October 22, the band will play the very first show at the new Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. The performance will stream live globally for free on Amazon Music, Amazon Prime and Twitch.

