Cold Weather Company To Host Virtual Concert

The 3 man New Jersey alternative folk band, Cold Weather Company, will host a virtual concert and Q&A this Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 3 PM EST/12 PM PST, hosted by and available on the live streaming platform Volume.com.

Live from 2Trax Studios from Deko Entertainment, this virtual concert is a free event where you can chat with the band, hear some new tunes, and have a chance to win surprise Valentine's Day-inspired giveaways.

Forming in 2013, after a serendipitous meeting on a park bench at Passion Puddle on the Cook Campus of Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, the band has always been a shared commitment to the common passions of its three core members. A synthesis of songwriters, Jeff, Steve, and Brian each bring their own inspirations and styles to the project.

Their first two albums, Somewhere New and A Folded Letter, were self-produced in the basements, bedrooms, and rented cabins of the trio, who met up to write and record whenever there was time to spare. Both albums were supported by self-organized tours covering seventeen states. Traveling by microbus and Crosstrek-through tornado warnings and snowstorms-the band played small towns and major cities alike, forging lasting bonds and finding inspiration on the road.

Across their first 26 songs, Cold Weather Company explored its sonic potential, building a compositional foundation that would shape the themes and tones of the music to follow. The band's third album, Find Light, was the first to be recorded in a dedicated studio, allowing each song to come to full instrumental fruition. Following Find Light's sixteen tracks, and in the middle of recording demos for their upcoming fourth album, the band released an original holiday song, joined in the final chorus by a choir of friends, near and far.

All this because of a random meeting on a bench, and the seizing of an opportunity. The moment arose, and a chance was taken.

Performance Details:

When: Saturday Feb 12, 2022, 3:00 PM EST/12:00 PM PST

Where: https://volume.com/coldweathercompany/

How Much: FREE for all Volume Members