Cold Hart Shares Sanguine New Single 'Gazer'

Over a decade ago Cold Hart got his start twisting the pop punk and metal songs that soundtracked his youth into languid hip hop-tracks.

Sep. 13, 2023

Cold Hart Shares Sanguine New Single 'Gazer'

From Long Beach, CA, Filipino-American songwriter/producer Cold Hart shares upbeat new single “Gazer” produced by longtime collaborator YAWNS (GOTHBOICLIQUE) and Andrew Dawson (Kid Cudi, Linkin Park, Code Orange). 

On “Gazer” Cold Hart employs dreamy guitars, a driving groove and bouncy pop-punk riffs to bouy his sanguine lyrics and signature melodicism.  

According to Coldy himself, “this song was inspired by the old haunted houses on the ocean of East Long Island and the excitement of uncertainty. One of my favorite songs to perform live during my last tour with The Drums. Me and yawns made this ‘cause we wanted something you guys could jump around to."

Over a decade ago Cold Hart got his start twisting the pop punk and metal songs that soundtracked his youth into languid hip hop-tracks. Many releases later, his music evolution has found him narrowing in on traditional songwriting that better approximates the music that he grew up listening to; whether it be The Cure, Depeche Mode, or Tears for Fears. 

As co-founder of the GOTHBOICLIQUE collective, Cold Hart helped pioneer a brazen hybrid of emo and hip hop that brought a modern production sensibility to guitar riffs and samples that will sound instantly nostalgic to kids that grew up listening to bands like Brand New and Blink-182.

With a flair for melody that his 1 million monthly listeners devour with each release;  he has released a number of singles and definitive vocal mixtapes such as 2016’s ‘OC Season 1 & 2’ and 2017’s ‘Downer’ before exploring new sonic territory on his full-length debut studio album ‘Good Morning Cruel World’ (2019), followed up by ‘Every Day Is A Day’ (2021) and career spanning mixtape ‘OC Season 3’ (2022).  

 Photo by Mario Dante 



