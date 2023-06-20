Cold Hart Shares New Single 'Candlelight PT. 2'

The track is the first single off his new ‘Pretty In the Dark’ LP coming later this year.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 1 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023 to Save and Celebrate Queer Spaces Photo 3 FLETCHER Announces 'Meet Her at the Bar' for 2023
Anne Wilson Unveils Heart-Wrenching Tribute 'Seventh of June' Photo 4 Anne Wilson Unveils Heart-Wrenching Tribute 'Seventh of June'

Cold Hart Shares New Single 'Candlelight PT. 2'

Vocalist, songwriter and producer Cold Hart is back with a new single titled “Candlelight Pt. 2” out today via Epitaph Records. This marks his first new music since 2022’s mixtape The OC Season 3 which features collaborations with alternative rap collective GOTHBOICLIQUE, including friends and collaborators Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and Lil Peep.

A reimagining of “Candlelight” from The OC Season 3, for “Candlelight Pt. 2”  Coldy recruits longtime collaborator and GOTHBOICLIQUE member YAWNS on the beat. The self-described “gothic lullaby” pairs delicate keys and sparkly synths with trap bass and a drowned-out vocal reverb. Cold Hart explains, “2015 with a new attitude. First single off my new ‘Pretty In the Dark’ LP coming later this year." 

Cold Hart has consistently been on the cutting edge of alternative hip-hop and rock since 2013, now with over 1M monthly listeners and over 3M streams per month. As co-founder of the seminal emo rap collective GothBoiClique (Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Lil Peep, Horse Head, Døves, JPDreamthug, Lil Tracy, Mackned, YAWNS, fish narc,) the Filipino-American artist pairs rap with seemingly unrelated genres like emo, gothic rock, and even country, to mystify and delight music fans alike with his genre-defying sound.

He’s released a number of singles and definitive vocal mixtapes such as 2016’s ‘OC Season 1 & 2’ and 2017’s ‘Downer’ before exploring a new sonic territory on his full-length debut studio album ‘Good Morning Cruel World’ (2019), follow up, ‘Every Day Is A Day’ (2021) and career spanning mixtape ‘OC Season 3’ (2022).

Cold Hart is set to join fellow labelmates The Drums on a North American tour this summer, kicking off on July 12 in San Diego and coming to an end on August 18th in San Francisco. Tickets are on sale now, get yours HERE.

Listen to the new single here:

Cold Hart Tour Dates

July 12, 2023 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

July 14, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Shrine

July 15, 2023 - Las Vegas, NV - Area 15

July 16, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

July 17, 2023 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

July 19, 2023 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theatre

July 20, 2023 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

July 21, 2023 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

July 22, 2023 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

July 24, 2023 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

July 25, 2023 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

July 27, 2023 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

July 28, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

July 29, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

July 31, 2023 - Boston, MA - Royale

August 3, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

August 5, 2023 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew’s Hall

August 6, 2023 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

August 8, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Metro

August 9, 2023 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity

August 11, 2023 - Denver, CO - Bluebird

August 12, 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge

August 14, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

August 15, 2023 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

August 16, 2023 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

August 18, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Cold Hart Shares New Single Candlelight PT. 2 Photo
Cold Hart Shares New Single 'Candlelight PT. 2'

Cold Hart is back with a new single titled “Candlelight Pt. 2” out now via Epitaph Records. This marks his first new music since 2022’s mixtape The OC Season 3 which features collaborations with alternative rap collective GOTHBOICLIQUE, including friends and collaborators Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and Lil Peep.

2
311 Announce 30th Anniversary Edition of Debut Album Music Photo
311 Announce 30th Anniversary Edition of Debut Album 'Music'

Music features singles “Freak Out,” “Do You Right” (peaked at #27 on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart), “Visit,” “My Stoney Baby” (featured in 2008’s Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay), and “Feels So Good.” The album was certified Gold by the RIAA in 1999 and peaked at #37 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.

3
Captain Planet Drops New Album Sounds Like Home Photo
Captain Planet Drops New Album 'Sounds Like Home'

Taking a turn toward the more organic, retro sounds of artists who originally inspired him as a young musician, Charlie Wilder (aka Captain Planet) flexed his composer and bandleader muscles- incorporating horn sections, strings and acoustic drums more than the big club focussed electronic sounds he has often come to be known for. 

4
M. Ward Shares too young to die feat. First Aid Kit Photo
M. Ward Shares 'too young to die' feat. First Aid Kit

M. Ward is sharing “too young to die” feat. First Aid Kit, the final pre-release track from his upcoming album ‘Supernatural Thing,’ out this Friday. In the song’s new video, Ward is a security guard working the graveyard shift who starts to see the ladies of First Aid Kit appear in his security camera’s video feed.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

King Announces 'Champagne Talk' World Tour 2023King Announces 'Champagne Talk' World Tour 2023
Oliver Tree Releases “Bounce” New Single Heralds Third Solo Album 'Alone in a CrowdOliver Tree Releases “Bounce” New Single Heralds Third Solo Album 'Alone in a Crowd
Dolly Parton Debuts At #1 On Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart Scoring Second Straight Self-Penned Rock #1Dolly Parton Debuts At #1 On Mediabase Classic Rock Songs Chart Scoring Second Straight Self-Penned Rock #1
Anna Tivel Announces 'Outsiders (Live in a Living Room)' & Premieres 'The Bell' (Acoustic)Anna Tivel Announces 'Outsiders (Live in a Living Room)' & Premieres 'The Bell' (Acoustic)

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Video
Photos & Get a First Look at ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD