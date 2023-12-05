Cold Hart Shares Melancholic Post-Punk Single 'TSOM'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 2 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack
Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center Photo 3 Keyshia Cole, Trey Songz, K. Michelle & Jaheim to Play the Prudential Center
Video: Watch Kelly Clarkson Sing 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Photo 4 Video: Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES

Cold Hart Shares Melancholic Post-Punk Single 'TSOM'

Over a decade ago, Long Island based songwriter/producer Cold Hart got his start twisting the pop punk and metal songs that soundtracked his youth into languid hip hop-tracks. Many releases later, his musical evolution has found him narrowing in on traditional songwriting that better approximates the music that he grew up listening to; whether it be The Cure, Depeche Mode, or Tears for Fears. 

Continuing on this new sonic journey, today he shares his nostalgia fueled lofi post-punk single “TSOM” produced by Andrew Dawson (Kid Cudi, Linkin Park, Code Orange) and longtime collaborator YAWNS (GOTHBOICLIQUE).  

“The sound of memories,” Cold Hart muses. “Me and YAWNS wanted to make a song that was very post punk driven, something perfect to drive through a foggy road at night to. We started making it in a room in my old house on Long Island and then finished it in Arizona at Andrew Dawson's studio.” Listen to the new single below: 

From Long Beach, CA, Filipino-American artist Cold Hart co-founded the GOTHBOICLIQUE collective where he helped pioneer a brazen hybrid of emo and hip hop.  Bringing a modern production sensibility to guitar riffs and samples, it felt instantly nostalgic to kids that grew up listening to bands like Brand New and Blink-182.

With a flair for melody that his 1 million monthly listeners devour with each release,  he has shared a number of singles and definitive vocal mixtapes such as 2016's ‘OC Season 1 & 2' and 2017's ‘Downer' before exploring new sonic territory on his full-length debut studio album ‘Good Morning Cruel World' (2019), followed up by ‘Every Day Is A Day' (2021) and career spanning mixtape ‘OC Season 3' (2022).  Following a summer tour with The Drums, Cold Hart dropped his dreamy single “Gazer” that positioned him in the world of guitar-forward experimental alt-rock with traces of shoegaze and bedroom pop melodicism.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Billy Joel Exhibit Now Open on Long Island Photo
Billy Joel Exhibit Now Open on Long Island

This exhibit is the first of its kind, as it is dedicated exclusively to a LIMEHOF inductee. The attraction opened to the public on November 24th and had a strong opening weekend with eager visitors who flocked to visit the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, located at 97 Main Street in Stony Brook, NY.

2
Cat Power & Iggy Pop Cover Marianne Faithfull Together in New Tribute Photo
Cat Power & Iggy Pop Cover Marianne Faithfull Together in New Tribute

In The Q Records & BANDBOX, along with the Women of Rock Oral History Project recently announced the release of a new benefit album, The Faithful: A Tribute to Marianne Faithfull featuring 19 cover songs from artists including Shirley Manson, Peaches, Lydia Lunch, Tanya Donelly, Cat Power, Iggy Pop, Bush Tetras, Donita Sparks and more!

3
Chicago Pop Punk Outfit SHOWOFF Returns With New Single Bitter Pill Photo
Chicago Pop Punk Outfit SHOWOFF Returns With New Single 'Bitter Pill'

Beloved Chicago Pop Punk Outfit SHOWOFF returns with new single 'Bitter Pill' after nearly 6 years. Find out more about their highly anticipated comeback.

4
Video: Pop-Rockers Hungover Release Shake It Off Music Video Photo
Video: Pop-Rockers Hungover Release 'Shake It Off' Music Video

Pop-rockers Hungover have released their latest single 'Shake It Off' along with an upbeat music video. The track gives a glimpse into their forthcoming album and tells the story of their journey as a band. Don't miss out on this groovy pop-rock release!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
APPROPRIATE
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
MJ THE MUSICAL