Cold Cave Announce U.S. Tour in September & October

Tickets for the Cold Cave headline tour will go on sale June 29th at 10am local time.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
French International Pop Sensation Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral Photo 4 Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral

Cold Cave Announce U.S. Tour in September & October

Fresh off the road supporting Depeche Mode, Cold Cave have returned with an exciting U.S. headline tour announcement.  The group, which features underground luminary Wes Eisold and multi-instrumentalist Amy Lee, will canvas the midwest and coastal regions of the United States this September and October. 

The tour will see support from Riki and SRSQ on select dates, and Cold Cave will close out the run as support for rock legends The Cult.  Tickets for the Cold Cave headline tour will go on sale June 29th at 10am local time here— check out all dates listed below.

Since their inception 14 years ago, Cold Cave have released a number of singles, LP’s, EP’s, and compilations, and have become synonymous with the modern-day resurgence of darkwave and synth-pop.  Most recently, the band reissued their landmark releases Cremations, Love Comes Close, Cherish The Light Years, Full Cold Moon, and Fate In Seven Lessons on 180gram vinyl on Heartworm Press.  

These collections encompass Cold Cave’s past while catapulting them into the future, and further cement them as torchbearers for modern post-punk.

Cold Cave, on tour:

September 5  Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *
September 6  Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar *
September 8  Dallas, TX @ Trees *
September 9  San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *
September 10  Austin, TX @ Mohawk *
September 13  Tampa, FL @ Orpheum *
September 15  Miami, FL @ Gramps *
September 16  Orlando, FL @ Conduit*
September 17  Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *
September 20  Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
September 21  Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^
September 22  New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^
September 23  Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^
September 25  Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge ^
September 26  Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag ^
October 6  Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre %
October 8  Eugene, CA @ Hult Center %
October 9  Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *
October 10  Spokane, WA @ Lucky You *
October 12  Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House %
October 14  San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *
October 15  Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater %
October 17  Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield *
October 19  San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s %
October 20  San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s %
October 27  Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater %
October 28  Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater %

* w/ Riki
^ w/ SRSQ
% w/ The Cult

Photo by: Travis Shinn.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Mike Ryan Drops New Single Loser Photo
Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'

Known for his gift as a songwriter and talent that has led to collaborations with major label acts such as Brad Paisley and Brandy Clark, Mike’s impressive catalog of songs have garnered over 320 million career streams. New single “Loser” was co-written by Hillary Lindsey, Gordie Sampson and Colin Elmore.

2
Video: The Ries Brothers Release Strange Times Video Photo
Video: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' Video

Rising sibling duo The Ries Brothers (Charlie and Kevin Jordan Ries) have released the official video for their new single “Strange Times.” The visual, shot in New Orleans earlier this summer, provides the perfect gritty backdrop for a track that showcases the duo’s heavier side and lyrically. Watch the new music video and check out tour dates!

3
Video: Jeremie Albino Releases Tears You Hide Short Film Photo
Video: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short Film

On the heels of the release of his critically acclaimed sophomore album, Tears You Hide, buzzy Americana artist-to-watch Jeremie Albino has launched a short video film to accompany the collection. The visual features five stunning songs from the album (“You I’m Waiting On,” “Dance With Me,” “Angeline,” “All These Days” and “Tears You Hide”).

4
Young Bombs Unleashes New Single Let You Down Feat. Deza Photo
Young Bombs Unleashes New Single 'Let You Down' Feat. Deza

Young Bombs returns to the release radar with their latest sonic gem, “Let You Down”. Amidst a year brimming with resounding achievements, marked by a string of intoxicating releases and an electrifying performance at the iconic EDC Las Vegas, Young Bombs trajectory knows no bounds.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'Mike Ryan Drops New Single 'Loser'
Video: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' VideoVideo: The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times' Video
Video: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short FilmVideo: Jeremie Albino Releases 'Tears You Hide' Short Film
THE IDOL Will Conclude on SundayTHE IDOL Will Conclude on Sunday

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO