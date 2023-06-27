Cold Cave Announce U.S. Tour in September & October

Fresh off the road supporting Depeche Mode, Cold Cave have returned with an exciting U.S. headline tour announcement. The group, which features underground luminary Wes Eisold and multi-instrumentalist Amy Lee, will canvas the midwest and coastal regions of the United States this September and October.

The tour will see support from Riki and SRSQ on select dates, and Cold Cave will close out the run as support for rock legends The Cult. Tickets for the Cold Cave headline tour will go on sale June 29th at 10am local time here— check out all dates listed below.

Since their inception 14 years ago, Cold Cave have released a number of singles, LP’s, EP’s, and compilations, and have become synonymous with the modern-day resurgence of darkwave and synth-pop. Most recently, the band reissued their landmark releases Cremations, Love Comes Close, Cherish The Light Years, Full Cold Moon, and Fate In Seven Lessons on 180gram vinyl on Heartworm Press.

These collections encompass Cold Cave’s past while catapulting them into the future, and further cement them as torchbearers for modern post-punk.

Cold Cave, on tour:

September 5 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom *

September 6 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar *

September 8 Dallas, TX @ Trees *

September 9 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *

September 10 Austin, TX @ Mohawk *

September 13 Tampa, FL @ Orpheum *

September 15 Miami, FL @ Gramps *

September 16 Orlando, FL @ Conduit*

September 17 Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

September 20 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

September 21 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club ^

September 22 New York, NY @ Webster Hall ^

September 23 Washington, DC @ Black Cat ^

September 25 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge ^

September 26 Detroit, MI @ The Magic Bag ^

October 6 Reno, NV @ Grand Theatre %

October 8 Eugene, CA @ Hult Center %

October 9 Seattle, WA @ Crocodile *

October 10 Spokane, WA @ Lucky You *

October 12 Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House %

October 14 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

October 15 Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater %

October 17 Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield *

October 19 San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s %

October 20 San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s %

October 27 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater %

October 28 Las Vegas, NV @ Pearl Theater %

* w/ Riki

^ w/ SRSQ

% w/ The Cult

Photo by: Travis Shinn.