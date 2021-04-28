Cola Boyy Releases 'Kid Born In Space'

Southern California's Cola Boyy -- a multi-instrumentalist producer and disabled disco innovator who most recently made a splash collaborating with Mick Jones on the new Avalanches album, We Will Always Love You -- is releasing a brand new track today called "Kid Born In Space." The song, which features Andrew VanWyngarden of MGMT, in addition to production flourishes by Patrick Wimberly (Chairlift), is a psychedelic folk cut that seeks to resolve the struggle and feelings of alienation he faced as a child with a disability. Indeed, "Kid Born In Space" is a heartfelt and poetic statement from a musician who wants us to relate to his journey.

Says Cola Boyy about the song, "When I was a kid I was convinced that no one could understand what I was going through and feeling, I was embittered and angry. The song is me explaining to my younger self to let go of worries about people staring or not understanding. Everyone has their struggles, and problems that shape them."

"Kid Born In Space" is the first song Cola Boyy will release on MGMT's new label MGMT Records in conjunction with his long-time French label home Record Makers. The release was born out of Cola Boyy opening for MGMT on tour in 2018. Says Cola Boyy, "This track is the culmination of a true friendship. In 2018, MGMT invited me on their tour, during which we became very close. I spent time with Andrew in his studio at home in New York. When I played him "Kid Born in Space", he liked it straight away and everything happened naturally from there: James Richardson played guitars and keyboards, Patrick Wimberly (Chairlift) engineered and refined the production, and then Andrew and I finished it up in LA. I am really grateful to them."

The video for "Kid Born In Space" was shot in Paris at legendary venue La Boule Noire and the infamous Hotel Bourbon. Directed by Léonie Violain, member of the young French collective Premier Cri, the video was written like a short movie, channeling the spirit and atmosphere of Serge Gainsbourg's videos and legendary cameos in movies.

"Kid Born In Space" follows the release of a cover of Jeb Loy Nichols' anti-Capitalism protest song, "To Be Rich Should Be A Crime," which was co-produced by John Carroll Kirby. The song came out this past February.

Watch the video here:

