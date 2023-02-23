Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Cody Cozz To Release 'Wanna Be That Guy' Single Tomorrow

The single is hitting Friday, February 24, 2023.

Feb. 23, 2023  

Cody Cozz is following his "Right On Time" single with "Wanna Be That Guy," hitting Friday, February 24, 2023. The moving song was written by Craig Campbell, Jason Matthews, and Joel Shewmake. Campbell also produced the poignant ballad, which will be released on his Grindstone Recordings label. Pre-save/add available now HERE.

You need a guy holdin' you tight

You know the type that treats you like the queen you are

The kind that won't break your heart

You need a man that'll stand up to the world and fight for you girl for the rest of his life baby

I wanna be that guy

"'Wanna Be That Guy' is definitely my sleeper song," said Cozz. "I think it's gonna be one that hits the audience right in a sweet spot and will resonate lyrically. It's a place we've all been at one time or another - chasing the woman of our dreams hoping she'll one day come to see that we were the right man for her all along.

And even from the female perspective that there is a guy that will give her everything she's looking for. It's just a story we all hope to live one day. I'm excited for it to be heard; a lot of work and time has gone into it and I'm overjoyed to be putting out another song that I love and that I think a lot of people will love."

The Pueblo, Colorado native met Campbell after opening one of Craig's shows, and the two started a kinship that led to signing with Grindstone Recordings. Though now a Nashville resident, he regularly returns home to perform and has opened for the likes of Jon Pardi, Clay Walker, Michael Ray, Mitchell Tenpenny, and others.

He kicks off a 14-city spring tour beginning with an opening date for Travis Denning on Saturday, February 25. More dates will be added.



Cody Lawless Releases New Single Hold My Hand Maria Photo
Cody Lawless Releases New Single 'Hold My Hand Maria'
Mission, BC-based artist Cody James Henn today debuts as Cody Lawless with the summery, swirling, Jimi Hendrix-inspired 'Hold My Hand Maria.'  Cody Lawless is the new indie-pop incarnation of Henn (formerly KNOWN.), and his floating, bright falsetto is his calling card. This single also announces his signing to MNRK Music Group.
Sondre Lerche Releases Avatars Of Love (Lindstrøm Remix) Photo
Sondre Lerche Releases 'Avatars Of Love (Lindstrøm Remix)'
As part of his ever-expanding creative universe which includes 9 studio albums, multiple film scores, three books and an acclaimed line of natural wines, Lerche has announced that he will star in the Nordic production of Moulin Rouge! which will premiere on August 30 at Chateau Neuf in Oslo, Norway.
ZG Smith Releases Debut EP Nighttime Animal Photo
ZG Smith Releases Debut EP 'Nighttime Animal'
The six-song EP finds ZG Smith stepping out on his own following 10+ years fronting Smooth Hound Smith. The EP was co-produced by ZG Smith and Jonathan Smalt, producer and drummer for Devon Gilfillian, and also features Gilfilian himself (“Hooks”), Taylor Thompson (Bass), Blake Reams (pedal steel) and Josh Baylock (keyboards). 
Sir Chloe Confirms Debut Album I Am the Dog & New Song Hooves Photo
Sir Chloe Confirms Debut Album 'I Am the Dog' & New Song 'Hooves'
Made with Grammy-winning producer John Congleton (Lana Del Rey, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen) with songwriting contributions from Teddy Geiger (Caroline Polachek, Sylvan Esso, Lizzo) and Sarah Tudzin (Weyes Blood, Amen Dunes, Slowdive), I Am The Dog encapsulates the thrilling paradoxical nature of Sir Chloe.

