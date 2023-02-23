Cody Cozz To Release 'Wanna Be That Guy' Single Tomorrow

Cody Cozz is following his "Right On Time" single with "Wanna Be That Guy," hitting Friday, February 24, 2023. The moving song was written by Craig Campbell, Jason Matthews, and Joel Shewmake. Campbell also produced the poignant ballad, which will be released on his Grindstone Recordings label. Pre-save/add available now HERE.

You need a guy holdin' you tight

You know the type that treats you like the queen you are

The kind that won't break your heart

You need a man that'll stand up to the world and fight for you girl for the rest of his life baby

I wanna be that guy

"'Wanna Be That Guy' is definitely my sleeper song," said Cozz. "I think it's gonna be one that hits the audience right in a sweet spot and will resonate lyrically. It's a place we've all been at one time or another - chasing the woman of our dreams hoping she'll one day come to see that we were the right man for her all along.

And even from the female perspective that there is a guy that will give her everything she's looking for. It's just a story we all hope to live one day. I'm excited for it to be heard; a lot of work and time has gone into it and I'm overjoyed to be putting out another song that I love and that I think a lot of people will love."

The Pueblo, Colorado native met Campbell after opening one of Craig's shows, and the two started a kinship that led to signing with Grindstone Recordings. Though now a Nashville resident, he regularly returns home to perform and has opened for the likes of Jon Pardi, Clay Walker, Michael Ray, Mitchell Tenpenny, and others.

He kicks off a 14-city spring tour beginning with an opening date for Travis Denning on Saturday, February 25. More dates will be added.