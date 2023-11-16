Cody Belew Releases Original Holiday Single 'The Joy of Christmastime'

Singer-songwriter Cody Belew is kicking off this holiday season with the release of his original single, “The Joy of Christmastime,” out today via Visionary Media Group. His third consecutive holiday song, the track feels instantly timeless, with its catchy lyrics and a melody you're bound to remember.

Featuring Cody's signature soulful vocals layered with jingle bells for a bit of holiday flare, “The Joy of Christmastime” is classic Christmas done Cody's way. The single was born out of Belew's devotion to the holiday season; a time of transforming his home into a wonderland full of trees and lights, food, warmth and kinship.

While the holiday season carries a lot of joy, Cody says “it's easy to let the chaos of those few short weeks overtake the joy of Christmastime, and that's where the inspiration for the song comes from. It's a reminder to take in every moment and hold on to it. Love the ones you're with and cherish the time you get to spend with them.”

“The Joy of Christmastime” marks the latest milestone in a year of triumphs for Belew, who kicked off 2023 as a member of CMT's coveted “Listen Up” program (alums include Kacey Musgraves, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, and Maren Morris). In April, Belew was invited to walk the CMT Awards Aqua Carpet, where he drew coverage from the likes of ET Online, WWD, and the Austin-American Statesman.

The following month, Belew released his poignant single “Charlene,” in which the former Southern Baptist questioned the marriage of religion and politics in America. The timely song received coverage from the likes of NBC, Extra!, GLAAD, and The Tennessean, while its powerful video surpassed 1 million views. As a rising voice in the LGBTQ+ community, meanwhile, Belew attended Vice President Harris' star-studded Pride Event (as covered by Out) in June.

Belew wowed audiences in September during his New York City debut, where he performed an intimate set of covers and originals to a full house at Alan Cumming's nightclub Club Cumming.

The enthralling evening was followed by a busy week of appearances for New York Fashion Week, including The Daily Front Row's Fashion Media Awards and Christian Siriano's star-studded show, where the stylish artist hobnobbed with the likes of Janet Jackson, Kesha, and Avril Lavigne, and was featured in coverage by Vanity Fair and Page Six.

Shortly thereafter, Belew released his single “I Did It for Love,” co-written with Lucie Silvas (Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Tricia Yearwood) and producer Dustin Ransom (Richard Marx, Chely Wright, Emily West). The provocative song, which marries classic country-pop with a sultry, rock-n-roll swagger, serves as the title track and first taste of his highly-anticipated debut album, due out early next year via Visionary Media Group.

Since its release, “I Did It for Love'' has captured the attention of a variety of outlets, including Earmilk, Wonderland, WeFoundNewMusic, and Grimy Goods, which hailed it as “A grandiose bit of glam-rock through which the Nashville-based artist channels his meteoric and captivating energy. One inspired by the arresting magnetism of Freddie Mercury – though he also echoes Orville Peck's enigmatic allure and a talent for crafting country pop hooks like Kacey Musgraves.”

Flaunt, meanwhile, praised it as “Thoroughly impressive and delightfully original,” adding “The fat bass lines and the rowdy guitar riffs have an outlaw vibe to them that aligns well with something slightly rockabilly and slightly post-punk, or if you took The Gun Club, The Rolling Stones, the Meteors and sprinkled some Lady Gaga onto them for good measure.”

Belew debuted his talents as a singer-songwriter in 2022 with his self-titled EP. A blend of candid originals and well-loved classics by artists who inspired him, Cody Belew was led by the single “Rodeo,” which premiered in Times Square and found regular rotation on CMT. At the end of 2022, Belew captivated fans with his disco-tinged cover of Brooks & Dunn's “Neon Moon” (a collaboration with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Dave Audé), which topped a variety of popular Spotify playlists and has achieved nearly 3 million streams on the platform. The year also found the longtime Nashville resident launching a nearly year-long, sold-out residency at the city's famed Lipstick Lounge.

Belew is currently readying for the 2024 release of his debut album I Did It For Love, in which he'll traverse between his deep-seated love of Southern music and his obligation to activism. The artist will offer fans a taste of his new album during full-band showcases in New York and Nashville.

About Cody Belew:

Cody's love of the South is in his blood. Reflecting on his upbringing in rural Beebe, Arkansas, what sticks with him most is the one-room church where he learned to sing when he was just a toddler. It's these soulful roots that are reflected in his music, which combines authentic storytelling with powerful vocals that take listeners to the heart of his experience. Blending raw emotion with Southern stomp, Cody offers a unique point of view on faith and love – both of which he approaches with fearless honesty.

Photo Credit: Bethany Reed