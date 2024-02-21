Cocorosie Release 'Beautiful Boyz' From 'Elevator Angles' EP & New Studio Album for 20th Anniversary

Influential duo CocoRosie, consisting of sisters Sierra and Bianca Casady, are celebrating their 20th Anniversary this year. Originally from their 2005 album Noah's Ark, “Beautiful Boyz” is the first unplugged single from the upcoming Elevator Angels EP due out on March 8th on International Women's Rights Day.

This celebratory year starts with the Elevator Angels EP, which will grow into a full-length acoustic album release by the same title later this year, including previously unreleased songs. In addition, a double LP reissue of CocoRosie's breakout album La Maison de Mon Rêve will be released this year on Touch and Go Records. To top it all off, this Fall will see the release of their highly anticipated 8th, still untitled, studio record.

A call back to the lo-fi roots of CocoRosie, yet something entirely brand-new and refined, Elevator Angels invites a recognition of the cultural impact of CocoRosie's music for decades.

The five signature songs are composed of masterful poetry and timeless harmonies from sisters Sierra and Bianca Casady, accompanied by renowned French pianist Gael Rakotondrabe to create a timeless selection from the CocoRosie repertoire over the past 20 years, including signature tracks "Terrible Angels" from La Maison de Mon Rêve (2004), “Beautiful Boyz" from Noah's Ark (2005); and later songs such as “Villian” from Tales of a GrassWidow (2013).

CocoRosie's boundary-pushing approach to music production and performance, as well as their exploration of themes such as gender, identity, and social issues, has contributed to their influence on music, theatre, and art landscapes.

Currently, they have European shows planned in France, Germany, The Netherlands, and Belgium, and more live shows are to be announced.

CocoRosie live dates:

Fri 3.8 - Paris, FR @ Alhambra

Sun 3.10 - Berlin, GER @ HAU Hebbel am Ufer

Tue 3.12 - Amsterdam, NL @ De Duif

Wed 3.13 - Ixelles, BE @ Theatre Moliere