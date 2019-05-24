Coco And The Butterfields New EP MONSTERS Out Now

CoCo and the Butterfields have shared their new EP, Monsters. Previously released as a collection of acoustic tracks, the new release has been re-recorded as a fully orchestrated representation of the band's creative evolution since its conception six years ago.



Blending elements of impassioned folk and infectious pop with stunning vocal harmonies and unique musicality, the EP follows the release of 'Animals', 'Puppets' and the title track 'Monsters' to form an uplifting collection of engaging, contagious and rock-infused folk-pop.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to release this EP," exclaims singer Tom Twyman. "The past few years have been a real period of development for us with regards to our sound and the direction of our music, but we're so happy to present Monsters as the starting block on CoCo's musical journey! We had the most fun making these songs and we can, with our hands on our hearts say that an awful lot of time, effort and most of all love went in to making these tracks; we hope you enjoy them!"

The release comes amid an extensive schedule of festivals, which sees the band perform around the country throughout the summer, including slots at Kendal Calling, Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival and The Long Road, ahead of their own headline tour starting in October.



The band have built a strong reputation as a formidable live act, having been a staple of the touring circuit for a number of years, with past performances including festival slots at Glastonbury, Isle Of Wight and Bestival, and support slots for the likes of Bastille, King Charles, Scouting For Girls and Wheatus.



With a solid foundation of eclectic influence, live presence and masterly songwriting, 2019 looks set to be the year that catapults the band to new heights.

UK HEADLINE TOUR

October

3rd - London, Islington Assembly Hall

4th - Oxford, O2 Academy

5th - Nottingham, The Bodega Social Club

6th - Birmingham, O2 Academy 3

9th - Southampton, The 1865

10th - Brighton, The Hope & Ruin

11th - Honiton, The Beehive

16th - Norwich, Open

17th - Sheffield, O2 Academy 2

18th - Manchester, Gullivers

19th - Glasgow, The Hug and Pint



November

1st - Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

2nd - Bristol, Thekla

3rd - Plymouth, The Junction



Full dates and tickets are available from https://cocoandthebutterfields.com/





