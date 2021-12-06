Cobra Starship Shares 'Party With You'

Fueled By Ramen and Cobra Starship are marking the ongoing apocalypse - and the final night of Hannukah - by unveiling the previously unreleased new track, "Party With You," available today at all DSPs and streaming services.

Produced by Oligee (Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Chromeo) and Cobra Starship's own Ryland Blackinton, the dancefloor-ready anthem carries the simple but profound message: If the world is ending, then Cobra Starship wants to party with you! "Party With You" is joined by an official music video, directed by Sean Barrett and including a cameo from Lil Aaron.

"Party With You" is second of two never-before-heard "Tracks to the Future" - long lost songs from the band's personal archive - featured on FBR's eagerly awaited reissue of Cobra Starship's newly RIAA gold certified third album, HOT MESS, available on limited edition silver vinyl on Friday, December 17; pre-orders are available now HERE.

This fall saw the world premiere of the upbeat-yet-melancholy "Beautiful Life," available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. Produced by Oh, Hush! (Weezer, Jason Derulo) and Seann Bowe (Wiz Khalifa, All That Remains, Ty Dolla $ign), the track - which sees Cobra Starship frontman Gabe Saporta at his sentimental best - is accompanied by an official music video, directed by Cobra Starship's Victoria Asher. Both recorded between 2011-2013 during the making of HOT MESS, "Beautiful Life" and "Party With You" are also available as a special "Tracks to the Future" double A-side digital release.

Released as part of Fueled By Ramen's ongoing FBR25 25th anniversary celebration, the upcoming reissue of HOT MESS was preceded by Cobra Starship's week of "Cobrakkah," bestowing online gifts upon their fans around the world. Highlights included a MySpace profile generator, surprise videos, and a very special Gabe Saporta DJ set earlier this week at Los Angeles' Emo Nite.

Produced by Cobra Starship with additional production from Kevin Rudolf (Lil' Wayne, Justin Timberlake, Kanye West), Mike Caren (Bruno Mars, David Guetta, Jason Derulo), and others, HOT MESS made a spectacular chart debut upon its original 2009 release, landing in the top 5 on the overall Billboard 200 - the band's best-ever chart performance. The album includes such pop breakthroughs as the RIAA gold certified "Hot Mess" and the 2x platinum certified smash, "Good Girls Go Bad (Feat. Leighton Meester)."

Co-written by Rudolf, American Idol's Kara DioGuardi (Kelly Clarkson, Kylie Minogue, Pink), and Cobra Starship, the latter track lit up multi-format radio outlets around the globe, reaching the top 5 on Billboard's "Hot 100" among other charts. A companion video - filmed on New York's Lower East Side and featuring a co-starring performance from Meester, known far and wide for her role as "Blair Waldorf" on The CW's original Gossip Girl - proved equally successful, earning a 2009 MTV Video Music Awards nomination as "Best Pop Video" and now boasts close to 52M views via YouTube alone.

In 2015, after nine years of touring with everyone from Fall Out Boy to Justin Bieber, two top 40 singles, three RIAA platinum and gold certified singles, and more than 600M global streams, Cobra Starship founder and frontman Gabe Saporta felt his mission was done and retired to private life. Although Cobra Starship has no plans of reuniting, the two newly unveiled "Tracks to the Future" continue his long-stated goal of bringing people together, getting them all emotional, and of course, making them dance.

Watch the music video for the track here: