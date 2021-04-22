Coastal Jazz & Blues Society Announces Dates for Virtual 2021 Festival  Pyatt Hall Series and Frankie's Jazz Club

The TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, Vancouver's signature Festival, celebrates its 35th edition this summer from Friday, June 25 to Sunday, July 4.

After cancelling the 2020 Festival due to COVID-19 uncertainty, the Coastal Jazz & Blues Society will present a modified 2021 Festival with a program of over 100 virtual events - all in accordance with the Provincial Health Office's guidelines. Plans are also afoot for limited in-person attendance, should health orders allow for small gatherings.

The 2021 TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival includes performances by British Columbia's plethora of talented artists; streams from New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Amsterdam, and Paris; free online workshops; club performances; and a continued partnership with North Shore Jazz. All streams will be available until midnight on July 6, 2021.

Announced today is the ticketed program for Pyatt Hall and Frankie's Jazz Club - the Festival's home of all things straight-ahead, bebop, and modern jazz. The 10-concert Pyatt Hall Series streams nightly at 7pm PT, and shows at Frankie's Jazz Club start nightly at 7:30pm PT.

The Pyatt Hall Series (7pm nightly) includes the following performances:

June 25 will feature sax-master and local jazz impresario Cory Weeds and his Quartet in a tribute to Harold Land.

Vocalist Katherine Penfold takes the stage with her modern interpretations of jazz classics on June 26.

On June 27, it's a family affair, as Ben Dwyer and his father, sax legend Phil Dwyer, tackle standards and originals with Ben's trio.

On June 28, pianist and vocalist Jennifer Scott and bassist Rene Worst explore the repertoire in duo.

On June 29, guitarist Dave Sikula's quartet is joined by trumpeter Brad Turner for a burning set of standards and originals.

On June 30, three of Vancouver's most sought-after players join together as Triology (with Jodi Proznick, Miles Black, and Bill Coon).

July 1st sees guitarist Bill Coon and his quartet perform sensitive interpretations and originals.

July 2 will feature saxophonist Mike Allen and his quartet's high-level flavour of post-bop.

July 3 sees the return of Brad Turner to the Pyatt stage, this time with his own trio.

The Festival's final night, July 4, features charming vocalist Andrea Superstein.

Ticket prices for all individual streams are $11 (plus applicable fees and service charges). A streaming package for the entire Pyatt Hall Series (all 10 shows) is available for $50 (plus applicable fees and service charges). Full Festival ticketing details can be found at www.coastaljazz.ca.

Frankie's Jazz Club (7:30pm nightly), Vancouver's year-round home for straight-ahead jazz, once again hosts an exciting series of local artists:

Elegant and stylish pianist Sharon Minemoto opens the series June 25.

Saxophonist Jerry Cook and his quartet play June 26.

On June 27, emerging Korean-Canadian drummer Jamie Lee brings her trio to Frankie's.

June 28 sees bassist Steve Lloyd Smith exploring originals with his quartet.

Jen Hodge All Stars are always a swingin' party, led by bassist Hodge on June 29.

June 30 see thoughtful drummer Kevin Romain's Acoustic Trio perform.

On July 1st, Jimi James and John Gross combine youthful exuberance and old-school wisdom.

Silky smooth vocalist Laura Crema and guitarist Bill Coon lead a quartet on July 2.

Contemporary improvisation and the jazz tradition meet in guitarist David Blake's quartet on July 3.

Blues matriarch Dalannah Gail Bowen closes the festival on July 4 with "Billie's Blues", a tribute to Billie Holiday.

Frankie's Jazz Club performances are scheduled for in-person attendance, and cover charge is $20. Should restaurant restrictions still be in place in June, these concerts will be streamed (streaming price TBA).

Further details and programming regarding the 35th edition of the TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, including free shows, will be announced in the coming weeks.