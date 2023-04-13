Club Chinois Announces Summer Residencies for Trip and Niiwa

Iconic Ibiza nightspot Club Chinois has announced new event series TRIP and elegant party night Niiwa as major additions to its Summer 2023 roster.

Launched in 2022, the 1,000 capacity club in Ibiza Marina Botafoch is building on the foundations set in its spectacular debut summer. Having already announced Franky Wah's SHÈN residency, The Ritual With Anané & Louie Vega, Ida Engberg and La Troya, Club Chinois is now welcoming TRIP and Niiwa to its star-studded lineup with the club's Grand Opening Party fast-approaching on Sunday 30th April.

Gracing Club Chinois every Saturday from 3rd June through to 28th October will be TRIP, a profound new journey into sound and tripped-out visions. Described as "from Ibiza, for Ibiza" by the Club Chinois team, TRIP hosts some of the finest talents of the underground house and techno scene across their events, including Seth Troxler, Carl Craig, Moodymann and Dan Ghenacia.

Every Thursday from 25th May until 5th October will see ritualistic party night Niiwa bringing the 'Sounds of Silk' to Club Chinois. Inspired by the name of a serpent-bodied mother goddess of Chinese mythology, and with theatrical set designs, immersive installations and aesthetics representing feminine elegance and strength, Niiwa promises to bring joy, beauty and dance to the decadent halls of Club Chinois. An ancient future concept that is willing to connect the wisdom of the past with the new born technology.

The two new additions bolster the star-studded Summer lineup at Club Chinois, the glamorously renovated former HEART nightclub designed to entice global music talent and hedonistic souls, where late nights come alive with escapism and adventure.

Inspired by the decadent yet iniquitous jazz clubs of 1930's Shanghai, the club delivers old-world hospitality and world class contemporary entertainment to the sunny shores of Ibiza. Revellers can find an innovative cocktail list, five-star hospitality and superb service within the club's golden sculpted columns, opulent textiles and granite floors - with sensory surprises around every corner.

Following an incredible debut season after Club Chinois' launch last year, TRIP and Niiwa are more stellar additions to the club's roster for a scorching Summer 2023.

Tour Dates

TRIP - 3rd June - 28th October

Niiwa - 25th May - 5th October