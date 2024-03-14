Club Angel Releases Second EP 'Soundbwoy's Destiny'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hot off his surprise set supporting Fred Again.. at Eora/Sydney's Club 77 and currently in the midst of his triple j Mix Up March residency, producer and DJ Club Angel comes to claim the crown with the release of his second studio EP Soundbwoy's Destiny, out today via Astral People Recordings. To celebrate, he's also shared the video for latest single ‘Informer'.

On his exhilarating second studio EP, the Eora/Sydney wunderkind adds his singular Club Angel style to the spirit of early 00s and late 90s club music, channelling the rougher, rawer edges of those eras in a manner that is both ferocious and elating. He hauls speed garage, bouncing jungle and metallic synths of the new millennium into the present day, adding infectious layers of vocal and bass.

Across the EP's six tracks, Soundbwoy's Destiny is relentless in the best way - a pummeling force of visceral beats, anthemic vocals and warped scratch samples. The EP is practically preordained to be beloved by sweaty dancefloors the world over, which was precisely his aim: “This record is large, loud and fast, with a certain energy that will never fail a crowd”.

Latest EP single ‘Informer' follows the previously released ‘Stylin'', a relentless yet tightly controlled melee of uplifting house that rides the border between sky-high exuberance and unbridled pandemonium, the rave-flickered, melancholic hyper-ballad ‘Cry', and the most recent, ‘Babylon's Burning', a subterranean bacchanalia of reggae samples, chaotic breakbeats and rubbery digital synths.

Together, the singles present Club Angel at his unstoppable and multifarious best. With praise and support flowing from triple j, FBi Radio, ACCLAIM, The Music, Purple Sneakers, Music Feeds, Pilerats and others, he is fast-building a reputation for trading in precise, tightly-wound, stylish dance music that is as emotional as it is exultant, balancing niche genre influences with an inherent pop nous.

Riding a wave of ceaseless momentum, armed with those singles and propelled only further by ‘Ride For Me', his award-nominated standalone collaborative single with Becca Hatch, Club Angel capped his banner 2023 with a sold-out debut national headline tour. Having already ripped through Australia's underground dance scene like a word-of-mouth wildfire, he brought his incendiary live set, replete with signature, stuttering 2-step beats and hypnotic melodies, to a whole new level with shows across Eora/Sydney, Naarm/Melbourne, Ngunnawal/Canberra and more.

This was followed by a support slot for ‘B.O.T.A. (Baddest of Them All)' hitmaker Interplanetary Criminal and an eruption onto the wider festival circuit, with performances at Lost Paradise and Let Them Eat Cake NYD Festival across the summer.

Where Club Angel's breakout 2023 efforts have threatened constantly to tip him over the edge from certified underground sensation to irrepressible cross-cultural phenomenon, the aptly-titled Soundbwoy's Destiny is set to finally deliver on that promise.

Heavily inspired by late 90's UK dance music, Club Angel explores the moodier side of 2-step, Jungle and Garage with tight drums, sampled orchestral stabs and melancholic vocals, distilling the energy of “a time when dance music was extremely raw and unforgiving."

Soundbwoy's Destiny is the follow-up to his exultant and rave-ready 2022 debut EP, 6AM, which garnered support from the likes of triple j Unearthed, ACCLAIM, Skope Mag, Pilerats, Purple Sneakers and more, alongside rotations adds at FBi Radio, RTR FM, SYN FM and consistent airplay across triple j, BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra and Kiss FM. 6AM earnt praise from around the dance world, winning Club Angel fans in luminaries ranging from Anz, Breaka, Pangaea, Laurent Garnier, Good Nights' Latifa Tee, and Future Dance's Sarah Story and Northeast Party House, for whom he provided a remix of their ‘Cranky Boy' single, while his bootleg edits have been played out by everyone from Mall Grab to KETTAMA.

Since first exploding onto the scene with his showcase at BIGSOUND 2022, Club Angel's irrepressible and ecstatic live set has seen him take the underground Australian DJ and dance circuit by storm.

Regularly putting in show-stopping sets at Lost Sundays and delivering a highlight Pitch Music & Arts Festival set that has already accrued near-mythic status, Club Angel has also landed support slots for mega-star Fred Again.., techno star Willaris. K on his national ‘Slow Down' tour, UK house producer KETTAMA, hotly-hyped Naarm/Melbourne producer and DJ Sam Alfred on his ‘Suzuka' tour and more.