CloudNone & Direct Release 'Further'

Fresh off the release of his 'Lights Out' EP in June, and highly unique ILLENIUM 'Sad Songs' remix in May, the enigmatic CloudNone is back with Monstercat regular, Direct for 'Further'. Available to stream across all platforms, the single directly follows their 'Mojito / Margarita' EP released in March 2020.

Listen below!

'Further' opens with a light pulsating melody, quickly meshing with the filtered vocals of Matt Van. Honing in on a genre somewhere between liquid breakbeat and deep house, the track builds with a rather sizable breakdown, drawing attention to the atmospheric nature of the single. The second half of 'Further' sees emphasis placed on the lead synths, combining for a driving four-minute journey laden with emotion.



CloudNone has emerged as a rising star on the Monstercat roster, with a slew of EP, single, and compilation releases dating back to 2018. With a large array of releases planned for the remainder of 2020, fans can expect big things from the producer, with 'Further' being the first of many to come.

