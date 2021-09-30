Clockwise on Fire Release New Single 'What Will You Forget'

As they prepare to release their self-titled debut album next month, emerging Philadelphia-based outfit Clockwise On Fire has dropped their latest single "What Will You Forget" featuring Anthony Green of Circa Survive.

The track hinges on a quirky circus-ready rhythm ripe for a Looney Tunes montage before an off-kilter guitar races alongside a cathartic vocal fit from Green, who penned the lyrics.

Showcasing their sonic hybrid of psychedelic rock, progressive, funk, and alternative, Clockwise On Fire, also featuring their debut single "Dig," will be released independently on October 22.

Clockwise On Fire is the musical union of longtime friends and collaborators Tim Arnold [Good Old War, Anthony Green] and Brian Lynch. The duo, who blur the lines between eloquent songcraft and instrumental fluidity, channel a spirit of unbridled freedom on their debut album.

The forthcoming collection, mixed by Jason Cupp [Maps and Atlases, American Football, Milk Carton Kids, Good Old War], sees Tim contributing drums, percussion, synths, and keyboards, while Brian holds down guitar, bass, synths and keyboards, with both sharing lyrical and vocal duties.

Listen to the new track here: