Clinton Kane Shares Debut Album 'Maybe Someday It'll Be OK'

Norwegian-Filipino singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Clinton Kane has released his debut album MAYBE SOMEDAY IT'LL ALL BE OK via Columbia Records/RCA. The 9-track LP features RIAA Gold-certified lead singles "CHICKEN TENDIES" and "I GUESS I'M IN LOVE" as well as "GO TO HELL" and "14" in addition to five brand new tracks.

Touching on themes and personal experiences with loss, love, mental health, etc., Clinton might just make listeners feel strong enough to let their emotions out too. Kane says: "This album is a collection of personal experiences and key moments that have had an impact on my life. It's unapologetically myself. I've been working on this project for three years, and to think this whole journey started from a panic attack that forced me to try writing a song is surreal to me."

"The name of the album was actually inspired by a phone call I had with a close friend. We were sharing stories about mutual trauma, and at the end of the call he said 'maybe someday it'll all be ok.' It wasn't too depressing, but not too optimistic either, and I've always felt like I live in that grey area - that juxtaposition between hopefulness and hopelessness."

Earlier this month, Clinton announced a massive global headline tour slated for Autumn, which follows two sold-out North American headline runs the past year. The 53-date trek begins in Edmonton, AB on September 3rd with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas (Life Is Beautiful), New York, Toronto and more. On November 1st, Clinton will kick off the international leg of the tour in Dublin, IE with shows throughout Europe, including London's The Garage on November 7th, and Asia, concluding in his hometown of Perth, Australia on December 16th.

Additionally, Clinton will be contributing a portion of touring proceeds to various charities serving the different continents and cities he will be performing in. A dollar per ticket sold in the US will be donated between Take Back The Night, a national advocacy organization with local chapters that amplifies voices and convenes community for survivors of sexual abuse and assault, and Noise For Now, which supports local abortion providers and advocates in areas where access has been threatened or eliminated.

Visit here for tickets and more information.

Listen to the new album here:

Clinton Kane Tour Dates

Sep 03 2022 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB, Canada

Sep 04 2022 - MacEwan Ballroom - Calgary, AB, Canada

Sep 06 2022 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC, Canada

Sep 08 2022 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA, USA

Sep 09 2022 - Sessions Music Hall - Eugene, OR, USA

Sep 10 2022 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID, USA

Sep 12 2022 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO, USA

Sep 13 2022 - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CO, USA

Sep 16 2022 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA, USA

Sep 18 2022 - Life is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, NV, USA

Sep 20 2022 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ, USA

Sep 21 2022 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM, USA

Sep 23 2022 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK, USA

Sep 24 2022 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE, USA

Sep 25 2022 - Madrid Theatre - Kansas City, MO, USA

Sep 27 2022 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO, USA

Sep 28 2022 - Deluxe at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN, USA

Sep 30 2022 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI, USA

Oct 01 2022 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI, USA

Oct 02 2022 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH, USA

Oct 04 2022 - The Hall - Little Rock, AR, USA

Oct 05 2022 - Republic - New Orleans, LA, USA

Oct 07 2022 - The RITZ Ybor - Tampa, FL, USA

Oct 08 2022 - Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA

Oct 09 2022 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL, USA

Oct 11 2022 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC, USA

Oct 12 2022 - Lincoln Theatre - Raleigh, NC, USA

Oct 13 2022 - XL Live - Harrisburg, PA, USA

Oct 15 2022 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD, USA

Oct 16 2022 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA, USA

Oct 18 2022 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI, USA

Oct 19 2022 - Toad's Place - New Haven, CT, USA

Oct 20 2022 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY, USA

Oct 22 2022 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC, Canada

Oct 23 2022 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON, Canada

Nov 01 2022 - Academy Green Room - Dublin, Ireland

Nov 02 2022 - Gorilla - Manchester, United Kingdom

Nov 04 2022 - SWG3 Warehouse - Glasgow, United Kingdom

Nov 05 2022 - Institute 3 - Birmingham, United Kingdom

Nov 07 2022 - The Garage - London, United Kingdom

Nov 08 2022 - Le Point Ephemere - Paris, France

Nov 10 2022 - Helios - Cologne, Germany

Nov 13 2022 - Bitterzoet - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Nov 14 2022 - Privatclub - Berlin, Germany

Nov 27 2022 - Zepp KL - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Nov 29 2022 - Lido Connect - Bangkok, Thailand

Dec 01 2022 - WWW X - Tokyo, Japan

Dec 03 2022 - New Frontier Theatre - Manila, Philippines

Dec 06 2022 - Mediacorp Theatre - Singapore, Singapore

Dec 09 2022 - Powerstation - Auckland, New Zealand

Dec 11 2022 - Princess Theatre - Brisbane, Australia

Dec 13 2022 - 170 Russell - Melbourne, Australia

Dec 14 2022 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia

Dec 16 2022 - Freo Social - Perth, Australia