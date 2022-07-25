Clinton Kane Shares Debut Album 'Maybe Someday It'll Be OK'
Kane will kick off new tour dates in September.
Norwegian-Filipino singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Clinton Kane has released his debut album MAYBE SOMEDAY IT'LL ALL BE OK via Columbia Records/RCA. The 9-track LP features RIAA Gold-certified lead singles "CHICKEN TENDIES" and "I GUESS I'M IN LOVE" as well as "GO TO HELL" and "14" in addition to five brand new tracks.
Touching on themes and personal experiences with loss, love, mental health, etc., Clinton might just make listeners feel strong enough to let their emotions out too. Kane says: "This album is a collection of personal experiences and key moments that have had an impact on my life. It's unapologetically myself. I've been working on this project for three years, and to think this whole journey started from a panic attack that forced me to try writing a song is surreal to me."
"The name of the album was actually inspired by a phone call I had with a close friend. We were sharing stories about mutual trauma, and at the end of the call he said 'maybe someday it'll all be ok.' It wasn't too depressing, but not too optimistic either, and I've always felt like I live in that grey area - that juxtaposition between hopefulness and hopelessness."
Earlier this month, Clinton announced a massive global headline tour slated for Autumn, which follows two sold-out North American headline runs the past year. The 53-date trek begins in Edmonton, AB on September 3rd with stops in Los Angeles, Las Vegas (Life Is Beautiful), New York, Toronto and more. On November 1st, Clinton will kick off the international leg of the tour in Dublin, IE with shows throughout Europe, including London's The Garage on November 7th, and Asia, concluding in his hometown of Perth, Australia on December 16th.
Additionally, Clinton will be contributing a portion of touring proceeds to various charities serving the different continents and cities he will be performing in. A dollar per ticket sold in the US will be donated between Take Back The Night, a national advocacy organization with local chapters that amplifies voices and convenes community for survivors of sexual abuse and assault, and Noise For Now, which supports local abortion providers and advocates in areas where access has been threatened or eliminated.
Visit here for tickets and more information.
Listen to the new album here:
Clinton Kane Tour Dates
Sep 03 2022 - Union Hall - Edmonton, AB, Canada
Sep 04 2022 - MacEwan Ballroom - Calgary, AB, Canada
Sep 06 2022 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC, Canada
Sep 08 2022 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA, USA
Sep 09 2022 - Sessions Music Hall - Eugene, OR, USA
Sep 10 2022 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID, USA
Sep 12 2022 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO, USA
Sep 13 2022 - Aggie Theatre - Fort Collins, CO, USA
Sep 16 2022 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA, USA
Sep 18 2022 - Life is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, NV, USA
Sep 20 2022 - Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ, USA
Sep 21 2022 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM, USA
Sep 23 2022 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK, USA
Sep 24 2022 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE, USA
Sep 25 2022 - Madrid Theatre - Kansas City, MO, USA
Sep 27 2022 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO, USA
Sep 28 2022 - Deluxe at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN, USA
Sep 30 2022 - Majestic Theatre - Madison, WI, USA
Oct 01 2022 - Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI, USA
Oct 02 2022 - Bogart's - Cincinnati, OH, USA
Oct 04 2022 - The Hall - Little Rock, AR, USA
Oct 05 2022 - Republic - New Orleans, LA, USA
Oct 07 2022 - The RITZ Ybor - Tampa, FL, USA
Oct 08 2022 - Revolution - Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA
Oct 09 2022 - The Plaza Live - Orlando, FL, USA
Oct 11 2022 - The Underground - Charlotte, NC, USA
Oct 12 2022 - Lincoln Theatre - Raleigh, NC, USA
Oct 13 2022 - XL Live - Harrisburg, PA, USA
Oct 15 2022 - Rams Head Live - Baltimore, MD, USA
Oct 16 2022 - Mr. Smalls Theatre - Pittsburgh, PA, USA
Oct 18 2022 - Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI, USA
Oct 19 2022 - Toad's Place - New Haven, CT, USA
Oct 20 2022 - Terminal 5 - New York, NY, USA
Oct 22 2022 - Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC, Canada
Oct 23 2022 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON, Canada
Nov 01 2022 - Academy Green Room - Dublin, Ireland
Nov 02 2022 - Gorilla - Manchester, United Kingdom
Nov 04 2022 - SWG3 Warehouse - Glasgow, United Kingdom
Nov 05 2022 - Institute 3 - Birmingham, United Kingdom
Nov 07 2022 - The Garage - London, United Kingdom
Nov 08 2022 - Le Point Ephemere - Paris, France
Nov 10 2022 - Helios - Cologne, Germany
Nov 13 2022 - Bitterzoet - Amsterdam, Netherlands
Nov 14 2022 - Privatclub - Berlin, Germany
Nov 27 2022 - Zepp KL - Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Nov 29 2022 - Lido Connect - Bangkok, Thailand
Dec 01 2022 - WWW X - Tokyo, Japan
Dec 03 2022 - New Frontier Theatre - Manila, Philippines
Dec 06 2022 - Mediacorp Theatre - Singapore, Singapore
Dec 09 2022 - Powerstation - Auckland, New Zealand
Dec 11 2022 - Princess Theatre - Brisbane, Australia
Dec 13 2022 - 170 Russell - Melbourne, Australia
Dec 14 2022 - Metro Theatre - Sydney, Australia
Dec 16 2022 - Freo Social - Perth, Australia