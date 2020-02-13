Clint Black Sells Out Upcoming Performance At The Ryman Auditorium

One of Country music's most celebrated artists, Clint Black, has sold out his upcoming show at Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium, on Sunday, May 17th. Known as the "Mother Church of Country Music," Black's last appearance at the famed venue was back in 1999.

"The Ryman holds such a special place in our history, I'm especially thrilled to be playing there. And knowing the fans are going to fill it up for us has us all really excited for May 17th! We're planning for a very special evening here in Music City!" says Black.

Black rounded out 2019 with the release of his impressive 22nd album, Still Killin' Time, which features eight live recordings of his hits and two studio recordings, "This Old House" and "No One Here For me" - songs that were originally written for his 1989 debut album, Killin' Time.

"This Old House" is particularly special to Black and honors country music's home, the Grand Ole Opry. The song features a team of powerhouse performers who are no strangers to the Opry stage including; Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley, Cody Jinks, Sara Evans, Michael Ray, Darius Rucker, Travis Tritt, and Steve Wariner.

Stay tuned for new music from Black in 2020 as he continues to celebrate and spotlight the sounds of classic Country music for generations to come.

A National Historic Landmark, Ryman Auditorium was built as a tabernacle by Captain Thomas G. Ryman in 1892, served as the home of the Grand Ole Opry from 1943-74, and was completely renovated in 1994. The Ryman is open for tours during the day and at night offers a wide variety of entertainment performances, just as it has for over 125 years. The venue was voted the 2003, 2004, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 Pollstar Theatre of the Year and has taken home six ACM and CMA Venue of the Year Awards. Ryman Auditorium is owned by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP), a Nashville-based REIT that also owns and operates the Grand Ole Opry, Ole Red and 650 AM WSM. For more information, visit ryman.com.





