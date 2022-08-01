Clint Black, Sara Evans & More Join Inaugural Key Western Fest Lineup

Key Music Festivals, LLC has announced it will host the inaugural Key Western Fest on January 31- February 4, 2023 in Key West, Florida.

The four-day music festival will feature a one-of-a-kind convergence of country music superstars from an era that solidified the genre as a cultural touchstone and global phenomenon. Artists include Clint Black, Sara Evans, The Oak Ridge Boys, Clay Walker, Sawyer Brown, Deana Carter, Neal McCoy, Blackhawk, Mark Chesnutt, Pam Tillis and many more.

In addition to the four-day festival, Key Western Fest will have a free kick-off celebration that is open to the public on Tuesday, January 31st featuring performances from Little Texas, Ricochet and more (location TBA).

Many of Key Western Fest's performances will take place along the Gulf waters of the island at the Truman Waterfront Park Amphitheater. This boutique venue provides an intimate performance atmosphere unique to other country music festivals around the world.

In addition to four days of musical storytelling and crowd-rousing performances from some of country music's biggest hitmakers, festival attendees will also have unparalleled access to preeminent hotels, local fare from world-renowned restaurants and limitless options for recreational excursions and activities (sailing, scuba diving, snorkeling, deep sea fishing, etc.).

"We've invited some of the greatest artists from a generation of country music whose hits have shaped many people's early lives, myself included," says Key Western Fest co-founder Kyle Carter. "For those of us who have been belting these classic songs out in the car on the way to work for twenty years, getting to see a couple dozen artists during an entire week of festivities on a 2'x4' mile island in a tropical setting in January is truly a dream come true."

Packages and passes for Key Western Fest will go on sale Thursday, August 4 at 10am EST.

Full experience packages are available and will allow Key Western Fest's local concierge team to book a curated experience based on attendees personal interests. Packages include a four-day festival pass, five nights of lodging, live-music sails on a 65' catamaran, exclusive discounts and much more.

For those wishing to handle their own arrangements, a "pass-only" option is available and includes access to all festival performances (does not include lodging or VIP experiences). For more information, please visit here.

Key Western Fest 2023 is brought to you in part by The Monroe County Tourist Development Council.

Key Western Fest 2023 Full Lineup

Asleep At The Wheel

Blackhawk

Clay Walker

Clint Black

Collin Raye

Deana Carter

Doug Stone

Lisa Hartman Black

Little Texas

Mark Chesnutt

McBride And The Ride

Neal McCoy

Pam Tillis

Paul Overstreet

Ricochet

Sammy Kershaw

Sara Evans

Sawyer Brown

Suzy Bogguss

T. Graham Brown

The Frontmen

The Marshall Tucker Band

The Oak Ridge Boys