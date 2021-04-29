Cleveland International Records to Release Live Album From David Allan Coe

Today, Cleveland International Records announced it will soon release live concert material from one of country music's most eccentric and captivating outlaws, David Allan Coe. This spring, CIR, Coe's former label, will drop a special vinyl edition of Biketoberfest 01: Live from the Iron Horse Saloon (BFD/Audium Nashville). The digitally remastered album was originally recorded live during Biketoberfest 2001 in Daytona, Beach. In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the vinyl will be available for purchase on May 21.

Produced by Coe and executive produced by Steve Popovich, Jr., the album includes his greatest hits such as "Take This Job And Shove It," "You Never Even Called Me By My Name," "If That Ain't Country Part II," "Nothing to Lose," and the only recorded version of "I'm an Ohio Boy," plus ten additional live songs.

"The Mysterious Rhinestone Cowboy" has placed 63 songs on the Billboard Singles charts, with his albums Greatest Hits and First Ten Years claiming platinum and gold status, garnering him a cult following of devoted outlaw country fans.

Coe has written hits for artists such as Johnny Cash, Johnny Paycheck, Tanya Tucker, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Leon Russell, Charlie Louvin, Del Reeves, Tammy Wynette, Melba Montgomery, Stoney Edwards, The Oak Ridge Boys and Kid Rock.

Upon its May 21 release, Biketoberfest 01 will be available for purchase via Amazon and ClevelandInternational.com. When fans pre-order a copy of the vinyl via Cleveland International Records, they will also receive a free Iron Horse CD.

Biketoberfest 01: Live from the Iron Horse Saloon Vinyl Track Listing:

Side A

1. I'm an Ohio Boy

2. Son Of the South

3. 59 Cadillac, 57 Chevrolet

4. Wreckless

5. Nothing To Lose

6. When I Was A Young Man

7. If That Ain't Country Part II

8. Only God Knows Why

Side B

9. Single Father

10. Drank My Wife Away

11. A Harley Someday

12. Take This Job And Shove It

13. The Ride

14. You Never Even Called Me By My Name

*Digital review copies available upon request