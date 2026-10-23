Claud to Release ME AND THE MUSIC Album, Launch North American Tour

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Claud has released their third studio album Me and the Music via Dead Oceans.

The 10 songs on Claud's rich and resplendent third album Me and the Music find the 27-year-old Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter-producer grappling with the question of whether everything has to feel so heavy all the time, coming up, triumphantly, with something close to an answer: things can be heavy, but that doesn't mean you can't have fun.

Me and the Music is Claud's first album in three years, since 2023's sophomore album, Supermodels, and although it still fits easily into the established universe of Claud's music, it also represents an emotional 180-turn from what came before. On the album, Claud says, 'I was just sick of taking everything so seriously—Supermodels was such a serious record, and I just sulked in feelings for so long. Such terrible things have happened in this country the last few years, but I've only grown closer to the people around me because of that. The world has shown me that the worst can happen, but it might just bring you closer to your community. There's a difference between being sincere with life and taking life too seriously.'

Album opener 'Gay Witchcraft' describes a new relationship as a feat of both magic and resilience, establishing early on this album's openness to hard feelings and its fighting spirit. Its title comes from a book Claud and their friends often joke about, which suddenly seemed gravely serious.

Co-produced by Claud and John Congleton (Alvvays, St. Vincent), the album also marks a milestone in Claud's evolution as a producer. As encouraged by mentor Jack Antonoff, they take on a more hands-on creative role, crafting a sound that is both expansive and unmistakably their own. The album was also largely written at the famed Electric Lady Studios with singer-songwriters Hank Heaven and Annie DiRusso.

Me and the Music also sees Claud reuniting with their longtime collaborator Dan Nigro. 'The Legend,' a song they wrote together for this record, is one of the earliest to appear on the album. It explores the feeling of being deeply in love with someone who doesn't want to be seen with you, says Claud: 'It's sort of about a sty relationship, and wanting to flaunt love, but not being able to do that,' they say. 'I just loved the song, and I had to keep it on the record.'

Early singles from the album include 'I Owe You' and 'She Doesn't Love Me'. The latter track casts America as a toxic girlfriend, and that metaphor comes to life in the accompanying music video. The video's final scene features cameos from fellow Shelly members Clairo and Josh Mehling as well as Samia, Annie DiRusso, Hank Heaven, Josie Strick, Sammy Steiner, Harrison Allen, and Camille Johnson.

Claud also recently announced the Claud and the Live Music headline tour, during which they will bring their live show to stages across North America. The tour will kick off in Boston on February 18 and stop in major markets including New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Tickets can be purchased at claud.online.

Claud and the Live Music Tour Dates

2/18 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

2/19 - Brooklyn, NY - The Sultan Room

2/20 - Washington, DC - The Atlantis

2/22 - Toronto, ON - The Drake

2/24 - Chicago, IL - Schubas Tavern

2/26 - South Pasadena, CA - Sid The Cat Auditorium

2/27 - San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar Music Hall

3/2 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

3/3 - Seattle, WA - Baba Yaga

3/18 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

3/19 - Portsmouth, NH - Artspace

3/20 - North Adams, MA - MASS MoCA

Photo Credit: Jaxon Whittington











Photo Credit: Jaxon Whittington

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