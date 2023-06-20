Claud Releases New Song 'It's Not About You'

The album will be out on July 14.

Claud has released “It’s Not About You,” the fourth offering from their eagerly awaited sophomore album, Supermodels, out on July 14 via Saddest Factory Records. The new album follows 2021’s much-lauded Super Monster. The acoustic, catchy tune boasts candid lyricism from Claud as they deal with frustration after a breakup.

 Of the track, Claud says, “It’s Not About You” is a song I wrote about people taking the things you’re going through personally. I experienced this heavily when I was first coming out and receiving reactions that solely centered on the other person focusing on how my identity was going to affect their life. It’s frustrating and isolating, so this song goes out to those who are experiencing backlash at times when they really need support.”

Claud began Supermodels at the end. In late 2021, they released their winning debut, Super Monster, but soon found life turned upside down by departure, loss, and voids where support networks once stood. So, of course, they started writing, using not only their new acoustic guitar (a rare one, but so desiccated from the city’s winter it wouldn’t stay in tune) and a second-hand upright piano recently wedged inside the apartment (free, but tuned hopelessly down, with multiple missing octaves).

Claud’s apartment, with that stubborn acoustic guitar and worn piano, came to articulate a lot of the experiences that underlie Supermodels itself. Fissures in romances and friendships, pressures of recording careers, the casualties of growing up, the laugh lines of life: Each of these 13 songs, as Claud puts it, is another journal entry, threaded together with scant regard for genre but, like the best pop music, with hooks that linger as powerfully as any memory.

Claud approaches all of Supermodels with new depth and the kind of humor that only comes with undeniable new confidence, rendered in structures and hooks that are deceptively sophisticated. Genre becomes Claud’s playground, an obstacle course full of supposed barriers to climb over and cavort upon. Where Super Monster was rendered mostly in their childhood bedroom, Supermodels was created in Claud’s own space, with a team of confidants and collaborators.

Claud’s Super Monster debut garnered immediate acclaim upon release in 2021. The first album to come out on Saddest Factory Records, Claud’s live shows were ebullient events, and they spent time on the road with Phoebe Bridgers and powerhouse groups Bleachers and Paramore. Claud will head out on a headline tour early this fall after supporting boygenius and Le Tigre this summer.

CLAUD ON TOUR

Supporting boygenius

June 20, 2023 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

June 21, 2023 - Budweiser Stage - Toronto, ON

Supporting Le Tigre

July 9, 2023 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

“Supermodels Tour Part One” Headline Tour

July 21, 2023 - The Louisiana (Acoustic) - Bristol, UK

July 22, 2023 - Latitude Festival - Beccles, UK

July 24, 2023 - Komedia Studio (Acoustic) - Brighton, UK

July 25, 2023 - The Lower Third (Acoustic) - London, UK

September 6, 2023 - Thalia Hall - Chicago, IL

September 8, 2023 - The Blue Room at Third Man - Nashville, TN

September 9, 2023 - Purgatory at The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

September 12, 2023 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

September 15, 2023 - Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

September 16, 2023 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

September 17, 2023 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

September 20, 2023 - Blind Pig - Ann Arbor, MI

September 22, 2023 - Mahall’s - Lakewood, OH

September 25, 2023 - 7th Street Entry - Minneapolis, MN

September 27, 2023 - Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS

September 28, 2023 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK

September 29, 2023 - Club Dada - Dallas, TX

September 30, 2023 - Secret Group - Houston, TX

October 1, 2023 - 3ten - Austin, TX

October 3, 2023 - Bluebird Theater - Denver, CO

October 4, 2023 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

October 6, 2023 - Madame Lou’s - Seattle, WA

October 7, 2023 - Fox Cabaret - Vancouver, BC

October 8, 2023 - Polaris Hall - Portland, OR

October 10, 2023 - Rickshaw Stop - San Francisco, CA

