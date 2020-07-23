Classical Pianist ShiZ'ka Releases BRILLIANCE & FERVOR LIVE

KeyMedia Group is proud to announce the release of ShiZ'ka's second album of solo piano performances, BRILLIANCE & FERVOR LIVE, featuring music from Scarlatti, Beethoven, Chopin, Rachmaninoff, and Prokofiev.

Recorded as a live streaming concert it was initially broadcast on June 20 at St. John's in the Village with MUSAE, KeyMedia Group, and ShiZ'ka producing the event. With the ongoing challenge in the arts, live streaming has helped to save the livelihood and state of mind of millions of musicians while providing a respite to audiences worldwide. The audience response to ShiZ'ka's concert, "dazzling performance," "a force of nature," "deeply moving to the point of shouting out brava in my own apartment!" describes the intensity in which the young pianist faces the present climate and future of live music. With the ongoing struggle in the classical community to engage new young audiences, ShiZ'ka 26, represents a new bold and vivacious group of up and coming female classical artists, serving as a beacon for young people to embrace classical music.

BRILLIANCE & FERVOR LIVE features twelve live tracks from the concert and was mixed and mastered by Janosch Roth in Lautstumm Studios in Germany with ShiZ'ka's manager Denise Marsa producing the album. BRILLIANCE & FERVOR LIVE is available starting today, on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, and most music outlets; being distributed by CD Baby. For more info about BRILLIANCE & FERVOR LIVE please visit SHIZKAPIANIST.COM (http://www.shizkapianist.com/). Album links: https://songwhip.com/shizka/brilliance-and-fervor

About ShiZ'ka: Playing classical piano since the age of four, ShiZ'ka has studied with renowned Japanese teachers Toshimi Sakou, Keita Kosaka, Makoto Yamahata, and Mako Okamoto. She has also studied at prominent music schools including Doshisha Women's College of Liberal Arts and Berklee College of Music. ShiZ'ka released her debut album SCARLATTI SONATAS featuring fourteen of the renowned composer Giuseppe Domenico Scarlatti's sonatas in 2019, currently in rotation on various classical radio stations including New York's WQXR. Currently, she lives in New York with her husband Edmund Arkus, and their son Emil.

About KeyMedia Public Relations: Located in New York City, KeyMedia Public Relations (http://www.keymediapublicrelations.com/) is a results-driven, boutique PR firm. The company provides a full spectrum of services, ranging from creative and strategic to advisory. The focus is on arts & entertainment, health & wellness, and non-profit.

