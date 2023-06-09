Citizen Cope Shares Soothing 'Dancing Lullaby (Let's Give Love A Try)'

The track is the latest single from his upcoming record The Victory March, out July 7.

By: Jun. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: KPOP Kast ReKording Komes Klose, But No Kick For KPOP Photo 1 No Kick For KPOP
Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical Photo 2 Kelly Clarkson Is Writing a Broadway Musical
Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 3 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 4 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82

Citizen Cope Shares Soothing 'Dancing Lullaby (Let's Give Love A Try)'

Beloved singer-songwriter Citizen Cope has shared “Dancing Lullaby (Let’s Give Love A Try),” the latest single from his upcoming record The Victory March, out July 7 via his own Rainwater Recordings.

Featuring a classic reggae inspired arrangement complete with a lyrical shout out to Bob Marley, the track futhers Cope’s message of positivity and strength through struggle. Here, the track is a tribute to resilient women artists who inspire Cope, containing mentions of Maya Angelou, The I Threes, and Frida Kahlo.

Serving as the final track on a record centering songs of longing, “Dancing Lullaby” shows a moment of intimacy and peace, dancing with a loved one, while reflecting on the little things that make their connection so beautiful; a groovy and entrancing closer about keeping on when times get tough.

Alongside this reggae infused track, Cope has announced that he will be playing Reggae Rise Up in Baltimore, Maryland on June 24th, alongside Damian Marley, Rebelution, Stick Figure, Method Man & Redman, and many others. Tickets available here.

Explaining The Victory March’s title, Cope says he sees the record as one about finding connection amidst chaos: “I wanted to celebrate the gift of life and of knowledge,” says Cope. “You get on the road and you see how disconnected people are. There’s a lot of discontent out there—in most cases, rightfully so. People feel like they’re not a part of something. We’re just thrown into a pit against each other over commerce, more financial and economic differences than actual human differences, and we get confused… I felt like writing something positive, with more of a hopeful slant.” 

Musically, this material—co-produced by Alex Elena (Alice Smith, Lily Allen)—adds more expansive arrangements, with horns and strings, to Cope’s signature blend of hip-hop-based beats with blues, soul, folk, and rock.

But it’s the heart and soul of Cope’s music that has endured throughout the years — as evidenced by the fact that 2004’s The Clarence Greenwood Recordings approaches platinum status despite never formally charting, a nearly impossible feat — anchored by his willingness to engage with the human condition and the times we’re living in that keeps Cope on a different plane than his peers. At a concise seven tracks, The Victory March sees Cope at his most focused and refined, offering an expanded sound welcoming listeners both new and old.

Throughout his solo career, Cope's compositions have been recorded by artists such as Carlos Santana, Dido, Pharoahe Monch, and Richie Havens. "Let the Drummer Kick" from his 2002 album, Citizen Cope, went RIAA-Certified Gold. In 2004, he produced and released The Clarence Greenwood Recordings, followed by Every Waking Moment in 2006.

In 2010, Cope founded his own record label, Rainwater Recordings, allowing him to exert full creative control. Free from the marketing entreaties of the major record labels, he released The Rainwater LP later that year. One Lovely Day followed in 2012. After taking a hiatus from his own record releases, Cope came back stronger than ever, releasing Heroin and Helicopters in 2019 and The Pull of Niagara Falls in 2021. 

With The Victory March, Citizen Cope feels he has nothing left to prove. Twenty years in, he’s found that there’s really no choice other than to pursue his own sound and speak his own truth—which has proven to be about survival and hope rather than despair, a message the world desperately needs to hear.

Photo credit: Alex Elena



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
City Girls Release Pinata Single Photo
City Girls Release 'Pinata' Single

City Girls first teased the new song at Rolling Loud in California in March, piquing incredible excitement for the Miami duo’s upcoming third album. The trailblazers released “Pinata” right on the heels of “I Need A Thug” which follows 'Act Bad,'a recent collaboration with Diddy and Fabolous.

2
Sumbuck (Caamps Taylor Meier) Shares New Album Moss Photo
Sumbuck (Caamp's Taylor Meier) Shares New Album 'Moss'

In celebration of the release of his new album, Lucky, Sumbuck has shared a video for album track “Moss.” Directed by Clara Cullen, the video was filmed following Gabriela Hearst’s fall/winter 2023 runway show in New York. The set was designed in collaboration between Gabriela Hearst and the renowned Ricardo Bofill Taller de Arquitectura.

3
Goose Release Live At Radio City Music Hall Photo
Goose Release 'Live At Radio City Music Hall'

Live at Radio City Music Hall arrives digitally. A limited-edition, hand-numbered, 12-LP vinyl box set – featuring both concerts on 180-gram sunburst vinyl, each with a unique color combination, alongside an exclusive 80-page coffee table photo book capturing the energy and excitement of the now-legendary shows.

4
Janelle Monáe Unveils The Age of Pleasure Album Photo
Janelle Monáe Unveils 'The Age of Pleasure' Album

Executive produced by Janelle Monáe, Nate Wonder, Chuck Lightning, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, THE AGE OF PLEASURE includes such new singles as “Champagne Shit” “Phenomenal (feat. Doechii)” and “Waterslide,” along with the scintillating fan-favorite, “Lipstick Lover,” and lead single  “Float (Feat. Seun Kuti + Egypt 80).” 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History With SOME LIKE IT HOT on CBS' 'Road to the Tonys'Video: J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History With SOME LIKE IT HOT on CBS' 'Road to the Tonys'
Sumbuck (Caamp's Taylor Meier) Shares New Album 'Moss'Sumbuck (Caamp's Taylor Meier) Shares New Album 'Moss'
Goose Release 'Live At Radio City Music Hall'Goose Release 'Live At Radio City Music Hall'
Janelle Monáe Unveils 'The Age of Pleasure' AlbumJanelle Monáe Unveils 'The Age of Pleasure' Album

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History Video
J. Harrison Ghee Opens Up About Making Broadway History
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Book of a Musical Video
Meet the 2023 Tony Nominees for Best Book of a Musical
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD