Circle Network Brings Back 'Austin City Limits: Country' For New Season With Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, & More

Fans can tune into the weekly series starting Wednesday, September 6 at 10/9c pm.

By: Aug. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 4 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'

Circle Network Brings Back 'Austin City Limits: Country' For New Season With Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, & More

Circle, the award-winning country music and lifestyle network and official TV home of the Grand Ole Opry, announced the second season of Austin City Limits: Country, a curated selection of iconic performances and intimate interviews from Austin City Limits that are now exclusive to the network.

Hosted by Asleep At The Wheel frontman and Austin local Ray Benson, season two will feature legendary artists like Waylon Jennings, Ray Charles, Trisha Yearwood, Tanya Tucker, Toby Keith, Tammy Wynette, Wynonna Judd, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Turnpike Troubadours, and others. Fans can tune into the weekly series starting Wednesday, September 6 at 10/9c pm. 

“We’re thrilled to bring a new season of exclusive Austin City Limits performances and interviews to Circle,” said Circle Network’s General Manager, Drew Reifenberger. “On our network, we strive to bring great country music and lifestyle programming to our viewers from all generations, and this season of ACL: Country does just that with performances ranging from Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton to Tammy Wynette and Tanya Tucker.”

“The city of Austin and the iconic Austin City Limits program is dear to my heart and has been a steady part of my career in music,” said host Ray Benson. “I’m thrilled to be hosting season two of Austin City Limits: Country - anyone who’s a fan of the last several generations of country music won’t want to miss this.”

Austin City Limits: Country takes performances from Austin City Limits, the longest-running music program in television history, and combines them with never-before-seen interviews for a unique, behind the scenes look at some of country music’s most celebrated performers.

Viewers will be able to enjoy these original performances, broadcast for the first time since their initial run, while host Ray Benson provides new commentary, history, and information for each act, giving fans a glimpse into what was going on in the featured artist’s career at the time the show was recorded. 

Season two will feature exciting performances, including Miranda Lambert performing her album Kerosene and Chris Stapleton belting out his album Traveler. Viewers won’t want to miss the never-before-seen interviews with legendary artists who have graced the ACL stage including Lee Greenwood, Ricky Skaggs, Steve Wariner, and John Conlee. 

The licensing of these famous Austin City Limits (ACL) performances cements Circle Network’s ongoing commitment to bringing country music and lifestyle programming to its viewers. Over the course of 48 seasons, ACL has won a rare institutional Peabody Award, is the only television program to be awarded the National Medal of Arts, and has been specially recognized by TIME Magazine and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. ACL continues to air weekly on PBS from Austin’s Moody Theater, the home to ACL. Now, its most renowned country episodes will make their way to Circle Network.

Austin City Limits: Country will air Wednesday nights starting on September 6, for a total of 13 episodes, concluding on November 29 with exciting performances from Chris Stapleton and Turnpike Troubadours. 

For more information on how to watch Circle, please visit: FindCircleNetwork.com. Plus, viewers will be able to catch up on past seasons of Circle Network's shows including Austin City Limits: Country free on the Circle Now app, available on all mobile app stores plus Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Android TV and more. 

Watch the trailer here:




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Sparta Announces Wiretap Scars 20th Anniversary Vinyl & New Tour Dates Photo
Sparta Announces Wiretap Scars 20th Anniversary Vinyl & New Tour Dates

Now, the seminal and now-legendary debut record, lovingly pressed onto vinyl will be made available officially for the first time. Originally released on Dreamworks records in 2002, it is seeing vinyl release from Canadian Indie powerhouse, Dine Alone Records, who have been releasing new music from both Sparta and Jim Ward since 2020.

2
Blitzen Trapper Return With New Single Cheap Fantastical Takedown Photo
Blitzen Trapper Return With New Single 'Cheap Fantastical Takedown'

A limited edition 12” single featuring 'Cheap Fantastical Takedown' and two new songs, 'Millions of Billions' and 'Ghost & the Snakebite,' will be available exclusively at independent record stores on October 6. Pressed on opaque red vinyl at the state-of-the-art Citizen Vinyl pressing facility in Asheville, NC.

3
Video: Katy Kirby Shares Video For New Track Cubic Zirconia Photo
Video: Katy Kirby Shares Video For New Track 'Cubic Zirconia'

Following the runaway success and critical acclaim of her debut album ‘Cool Dry Place,’ the witty, playful and intuitive artist Katy Kirby has signed to ANTI- Records and is sharing her first track via the label, titled “Cubic Zirconia.” Watch the new music video now. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

4
DAISY JONES & THE SIX Writer Kayslee Don Collins Shares Easy To Leave Photo
DAISY JONES & THE SIX Writer Kayslee Don Collins Shares 'Easy To Leave'

Kayslee’s songwriting credits on the soundtrack for the buzzworthy miniseries, Daisy Jones & The Six – alongside tenured songwriters Marcus Mumford, Phoebe Bridgers, Jackson Browne, Cass McCombs, Ali Tamposi, Taylor Goldsmith, and others – landed a #1 spot on Billboard’s Soundtracks chart and #10 on Top Album Sales.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Nola Ade to Open for Ayra Starr for '21: The World Tour' in Chicago TomorrowNola Ade to Open for Ayra Starr for '21: The World Tour' in Chicago Tomorrow
T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of #1 Hit 'Slow Burn'T.G. Sheppard Celebrates 40th Anniversary Of #1 Hit 'Slow Burn'
SCROOGED Celebrates 35th Anniversary This Year With New 4K Ultra HD ReleaseSCROOGED Celebrates 35th Anniversary This Year With New 4K Ultra HD Release
Rare Program for 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Signed by Walt Disney to be AuctionedRare Program for 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Signed by Walt Disney to be Auctioned

Videos

Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video Video: Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video
Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
HAMILTON