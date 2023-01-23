Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Circle Network Announces One-Time TV Special Celebrating the 130th Year of the Iconic Ryman Auditorium

“Ryman 130: The Evolution of an Icon” will air on Wednesday, January 25 at 11/10c pm.

Jan. 23, 2023  

For 130 years, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN has been a gathering place for musicians, artists, speakers and their fans to meet and celebrate music together, right in the heart of country music. In celebration of 130 years of music's most iconic stage, Circle Network will air a special televised event, "Ryman 130: The Evolution of an Icon" on Wednesday, January 25 at 11/10c pm.

The special will feature music stars, actors and artists Carly Pearce, Vince Gill, Kelsea Ballerini, Ketch Secor, Keb' Mo', Charles Esten, Emmylou Harris, The Beach Boys' Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, the late Leslie Jordan and more telling their own personal anecdotes about the venue and what it's meant to them and their careers.

Since it opened in 1892, the Ryman Auditorium - also known as the "Mother Church" of country music - has opened its doors to some of entertainment's most iconic performers and the country's most prolific speakers across different genres and backgrounds. From Dolly Parton, Elvis, and B.B. King to Houdini, Teddy Roosevelt and Martin Luther King Jr., the Ryman has a storied history that can only be told by those who have studied it and dreamed of gracing its stage throughout their lives and careers.

Ryman Auditorium has been voted Pollstar's "Venue of the Year" 13 times and is Nashville Scene's "Best Place to Hear Live Music." Country music legend Vince Gill once stated, "It's pretty powerful. People go in there and feel connected, and that's, as a performer, what you're always hoping for."

Through its partnership with Opry Entertainment and as a subsidiary of Ryman Hospitality Group, Circle Network is able to tell the stories of music's most iconic venues through the lenses of its biggest performers. Circle Network's audience shares a deep connection to the music and lifestyle that has been brought to the stage at Ryman Auditorium for 130 years and will welcome the historical look back at the "Mother Church" in "Ryman 130: The Evolution of an Icon."

Tune in on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at 11/10c for the special televised event, bringing both new fans and those that have appreciated the genre and its history for decades together to celebrate music's most iconic venue.

"Ryman 130: The Evolution of an Icon" will premiere on Circle Network at 11/10c PM on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The special will reair on January 26 at 2/1c am, January 28 at 11/10c pm and January 29 at 1/12c pm.



