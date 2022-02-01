Circle Jerks Announce 'Wild in the Streets' Reissue

Wild in the Streets, the scorching 1982 sophomore album by the pathfinding Southern California hardcore punk band the Circle Jerks, will receive a remastered, augmented LP reissue on February 18 by Trust Records.

Succeeding Trust's 2020 re-release of the band's 1980 debut Group Sex, the package will include remastered audio by Pete Lyman and rare April 1982 live performances of material from the band's first two albums, captured at the Elite Club in San Francisco. A lavish 20-page, full-color 12-by-12-inch booklet created for this release assembles historic photographs, club flyers, and an 8,200-word essay by veteran Los Angeles journalist Chris Morris, including new interviews with founding band members Keith Morris, Greg Heston, and Lucky Lehrer.

Today you can preview the remastered version of the album's title track "Wild in the Streets" with a new music video directed by storied photographer and skateboarder Atiba Jefferson. The video features a live Circle Jerks performance from 1982 and skaters Tony Hawk, Lance Mountain, Christian Hosoi, Eric Koston, Kevin "Spanky" Long, Steve Olson, Victoria Ruesga, Sal Barbier, Rowan Zorilla, Sean Malto, Anaiah Lei, Lizzie Armanto, Dashawn Jordan, Max Perlich, and more.

Of the video, Atiba reveals, "I grew up on 'Wild In The Streets', so to be asked to direct this video was a huge honor. I wanted to capture and preserve 40 years of history but also celebrate 40 years of punk rock and skateboarding history."

The release of Wild in the Streets coincides with the February kickoff of the Circle Jerks' 40th Anniversary Tour with support from Negative Approach, Adolescents, and 7Seconds (who will be reuniting for the first time in over five years). Circle Jerks' current live lineup is vocalist Keith Morris, guitarist Greg Hetson (Bad Religion, Redd Kross), bassist Zander Schloss (The Weirdos, Joe Strummer) and drummer Joey Castillo (The Bronx, QOTSA, Danzig, BL'AST!, Wasted Youth).

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

# w/ Adolescents & Negative Approach

! w/ 7SECONDS & Negative Approach

^ w/ The Bouncing Souls

* w/ 7Seconds



02/18: Observatory North Park - San Diego, CA # - SOLD OUT

02/19: House of Blues - Anaheim, CA # - SOLD OUT

02/20: Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA # - SOLD OUT

02/22: Fremont Theater - San Luis Obispo, CA #

02/23: Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA #

02/25: Fillmore - San Francisco, CA #

02/26: Ace of Spades - Sacramento #

02/27: Whitney Peak Hotel - Reno, NV #

03/01: Knitting Factory - Boise. ID #

03/02: Midtown - Bend, OR #

03/04: Sessions Music Hall - Eugene, OR #

03/05: Showbox SODO - Seattle, WA #

03/06: Roseland - Portland, OR # - SOLD OUT

03/17: Grand Room Complex - Salt Lake CIty, UT !

03/18: Black Sheep - Colorado Springs, CO !

03/19: Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO !

03/21: Granada - Lawrence, KS !

03/22: Red Flag - St. Louis, MO !

03/24: First Ave - Minneapolis, MN !

03/25: The Vic - Chicago, IL !

03/26: St. Andrews Hall - Detroit, MI !

03/28: Town Ballroom - Buffalo, NY !

03/29: Mr. Smalls - Pittsburgh, PA !

03/30: House of Blues - Cleveland, OG !

04/01: Phoenix Theatre - Toronto, ON *

04/02: Corona Theatre - Montreal, QC * - SOLD OUT

04/03: L'Imperial Bell - Quebec City, QC *

04/05: Higher Ground - Burlington, VT !

04/07: Paradise - Boston, MA ! - SOLD OUT

04/08: Stone Pony - Asbury Park, NJ ! - SOLD OUT

04/09: TLA - Philadelphia, PA ! - SOLD OUT

04/12: Paradise - Boston, MA !

04/14: Irving Plaza - NYC, NY !

04/16: Black Cat - Washington DC ! - SOLD OUT

04/19: Orange Peel - Asheville, NC !

04/21: Brooklyn Bowl - Nashville, TN !

04/22: Masquerade, Atlanta, GA !

04/23: New Orleans, LA !

04/26: Mohawk - Austin, TX !

04/29: Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX !

04/30: White Oak - Houston, TX !

05/01: Granada Theater - Dallas, TX !

05/13: Hollywood Palladium - Los Angeles, CA !^

06/22: Sunshine Theatre - Albuquerque, NM #

06/24: Van Buren - Phoenix, AZ #

06/25: Rialto Theatre - Tucson, AZ #