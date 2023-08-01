Cindy Crawford & Saucy Santana Join That Chick Angel on 'One Margarita (Margarita Song)'

Actress, comedian, and host That Chick Angel (Angel Laketa Moore) shares "One Margarita (Margarita Song) (Saucy Remix) Feat. Saucy Santana and an accompanying music video featuring a cameo from supermodel Cindy Crawford.

"One Margarita (Margarita Song)" is Angel's response to a slut-shaming sermon by an Evangelical Christian pastor better known as Sister Cindy on TikTok. After the sermon went viral, Angel decided to flip the message into one of empowerment and owning your sexuality. With the help of producers Carl Dixon (Casa Di) and Steve Terrell, "One Margarita (Margarita Song)" was created.

To date, the song's been streamed over 8 million times, has inspired countless lip sync videos, and has also garnered support from Cardi B and Lizzo. As a Black female creator, Angel is fully owning her moment. “This was one of the first times that I felt like my content was resonating a lot with people who look nothing like me," she shared in an interview with WIRED.

That Chick Angel levels up her message even further with the “One Margarita (Margarita Song) (Saucy Remix)." Saucy Santana delivers an incandescent rap verse that will have summer club crowds racing to the dance floor. Always sassy, sexy, and scintillating, Saucy is true to form as he quips “Give me one margarita Imma open my mouth, in the club p*ssy popping with my feet on the couch. I’m a bad bitch, make ‘em start a bottle war, get him for his pockets then I ask him what he crying for?."

With an assist from Cindy Crawford, who opens the remix’s video by recreating her iconic 90’s Pepsi commercial and replacing the beverage with a Casamigos margarita, Angel and Saucy have a message for all the Sister Cindy types out there: hot girl summer is here to stay, and the most quintessential Cindy is in full support.

Directed by Jake Wilson (Lizzo, Latto, Ava Max) the video features That Chick Angel in a gold glitter outfit and Saucy Santana in ice blue leather corset living their best lives as they party away at Silver Lake’s El Cid restaurant. Further cameos include “One Margarita (Margarita Song)” producers Casa Di and Steve Terrell as bartenders charmed by Crawford, TikToker Terri Joe as a restaurant server, and Angel’s husband Marcus Tanksley as himself.

Director Jake Wilson says of creating the video:

"The story of how this song blew up feels like an American fairy tale. Maybe not a fairy tale for CHILDREN, but you get my point. Angel is so easy to root for and I jumped at the chance to help take her to the next stage in her first music video. Santana’s new verse takes the song to another level. I mean, who doesn’t want “a big dick and a bankroll”? And then to have THEE ultimate legend Cindy Crawford recreating perhaps the most iconic commercial of all-time? The cherry on top."

Angel is currently on tour with her husband (@TankDontTok) for their "Is This Going To Cause an Argument" podcast.

THAT CHICK ANGEL:

Angel Laketa Moore is an actress, host, influencer, and comedian. She most recently appeared on shows such as Netflix’s Atypical, AJ & The Queen, Disney’s Sydney to The Max & Saturdays, and CBS’ United States of Al & B Positive. She currently is the host of 3 successful weekly podcasts Here’s The Thing, Is This Going To Cause An Argument, and The Bald and The Beautiful.

In 2021, she hosted a 37 city US national tour, Slightly Problematic, headlined by Kevonstage. She shares the hilarity of being a mom to 4 boys and wife to her quick-witted husband on social media as That Chick Angel to over 900K followers across various platforms. Angel is represented by Realm Talent and Framework Entertainment. Angel was a series regular on HBO A Black Lady Sketch Show season 4.

CASA DI:

Casa Di (Carl Dixon) is a platinum selling music producer, TV & film editor. He has worked with the likes of Fall Out Boy, Jeezy, Chief Keef, Keri Hilson and more. He is signed to Mike Caren's Artist Publishing Group. Casa Di is also known for his viral sounds and has amassed over 230k followers on TikTok.

STEVE TERRELL:

Steve Terrell known as Official Steve Terrell, is a musician, songwriter, AND record producer. He’s the co-founder and CEO of House of EVO, a full service production company. His journey began with a remix for the song titled "Ride" by Somo in 2014. Since then, Terrell has had several viral hits including Beyoncé's "I’m On To See My Husband," and Lattos “My Man." As an Army veteran he approaches every project with the goal to complete a successful mission and evolve anything he does.

SAUCY SANTANA:

Saucy Santana is a vibrant artist with a bold personality from Perry, Florida. Santana's first-ever song, "Walk Em Like A Dog," was a viral hit with tens of millions of streams. In January 2020, he released his first mixtape, Imma Celebrity, which contained the standout track "Material Girl," which has charted on Spotify and surged on TikTok with millions of video creates. In July 2020, Santana released Pretty Little Gangsta, featuring "Up & Down'' with Latto. Santana's 2020 single "Walk" went viral in 2021 through YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok after being highlighted in the popular multi-platform #WalkChallenge.

Santana has since collaborated with artists including Madonna, City Girls, Kali, Ivorian Doll, and star EDM DJ R3HAB. Santana's most recent album, Keep It Playa, features a new hit, "Shisha," which is poised to be another classic in Saucy Santana's young and growing career. His strong presence in the LGBTQ+ community, co-signs from Nicki Minaj, Rihanna, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Lizzo, and his infectious personality have combined to rapidly expand his fanbase and worldwide following on social media. In 2022, Saucy Santana signed with RCA Records and released his major label debut single “Booty” featuring Latto.

TOUR DATES:

Is This Going To Cause an Argument Podcast

July 28: Washington, DC @ Union Stage

August 6: Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

August 10: Chicago, IL @ The Promontory

August 12: New York, NY @ City Winery

Photo Credit: Sydney Cattouse