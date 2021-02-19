Cindy Alexander Announces Release of Her Tenth Studio Album

During the most stressful time of her adult life, Cindy Alexander wrote and recorded her tenth studio album. Through the most trying of conditions; her mother dying from dementia, navigating through the pandemic and civil protests, all while teaching her twin daughters from home during the "Safer at Home" order, Cindy's strength and creativity came to the fore. While the Angels Sigh, set for release on April 23, 2021, is at once a musical affirmation of personal power and grace, and an acceptance of human weakness and fallibility. Cindy has written a songbook for the "sandwich generation," with wisdom for millennials, and gratitude to the generations that came before her.

It took two years to curate the song list with executive producer and label co-founder, Kirk Pasich. "It was two years of me digging deep, during a dark time, to believe in myself and my musical mission," Cindy explains. "I committed to sharing my truth and my passion, to work with people who could help me manifest my vision, and seized the opportunity to create without being edited, censored or silenced. I am so very blessed that Blue Élan Records gave me that opportunity."

Cindy entered Sage & Sound Studio at the end of 2019 with a dream team of musicians, led by producer/bass player Sean Hurley and producer/drummer Victor Indrizzo. The first song they recorded also happens to be the first single, "Try Try Try," a co-write with Cindy's career-long collaborator, Grammy award-nominated producer and songwriter, David Darling. The song is about trying to connect and reignite the passion, when life gets in the way and distracts us from what really matters. While writing, a distracted Cindy had fallen and broken her elbow and wrist while running to make a meeting. It was Kirk's idea to record a second "live" version of the song as an acoustic ballad, turning a sexy bar burner into a trippy, hypnotic siren song.

Other star players on the album include guitarist David Levita (Alanis Morissette, Lana Del Rey, Sheryl Crow) and piano from Michael Farrell (Alanis Morissette, Macy Gray). Second single,"Broken but Beloved," a song about impermanence, was recorded with Grammy award-winning producer and engineer Ross Hogarth at Sunset Sound with Cindy's dear friend and touring buddy, Michael Bacon (one-half of the Bacon Brothers and award-winning composer) contributing cello from his studio in New York.

The remaining songs were recorded during lockdown last year, from home studios to social distanced recording sessions, tracks were transferred back and forth throughout the years quarantine before finally finishing up in Cindy's bedroom at her new home in Big Sur. Although the creative process was a challenge, the result is a triumph. While the Angels Sigh is an achingly personal album that speaks to and for all of us, and a musical tribute to a broken but beloved humanity.