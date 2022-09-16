Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chymes Releases New Single 'See You In Hell'

Chymes Releases New Single 'See You In Hell'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

Australian alternative pop artist Chymes releases her new single "See You In Hell," a dark, yet playful track. Known for her unique brand of pop, Chymes pulls you into her world with her delicate, yet powerful vocals, intimate lyrics, and flirtatious persona.

"I wanted to explore lyrically this idea of just completely giving in to someone or something and disregarding if it's a good idea. Sometimes it's fun to be a little selfish and stupid and fall head first into something, knowing it's dangerous but just enjoying the ride," Chymes explains.

She continues, "I think there's a lot to relate to in a "I'm falling for a f*** boy" type of song, which this song definitely is. I wanted the production to feel dark but still a little playful and fun, it also has this whispery desperate feel to it too which I feel encapsulates the vibe well. Definitely one of my favourite songs I've written so far!"

With an ever-growing fan base across the globe following a tweet from BTS star Jungkook, Chymes has been streamed over 30 million times across Apple and Spotify. Her previous releases "Black Hole Friend" and "Karma" have featured in numerous Spotify editorial playlists including "SALT" and "New Pop Revolution."

Early singles, "Dreaming" and "Wild," were featured on season one of the drama series Good Trouble and her 2021 single, "Death Wish," was synced on the new Pretty Little Liars reboot. She has supported Winston Surfshirt, The Preatures, Lastlings, Tigertown, Alice Ivy, Bad Pony, Evan Klar, San Mei, Austen, and more on tour.

Watch the new music video here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Ali McGuirk Releases New Album 'Til It's Gone'Ali McGuirk Releases New Album 'Til It's Gone'
September 16, 2022

Acting as co-producer along with celebrated folk-blues songwriter Jonah Tolchin, McGuirk let the songs of Til It’s Gone wander from shadowy emotional spaces to big, bad guitar workouts to delicate little confessions. But her bold and buttery voice carries each song to the next until the album’s end.
Busy Philipps to Appear at NAMI-NYC'S 2022 'Seeds of Hope' GalaBusy Philipps to Appear at NAMI-NYC'S 2022 'Seeds of Hope' Gala
September 16, 2022

SoulCycle Master Instructor Stacey Griffith hosts the gala event with appearances by NYC Council Member Linda Lee, auctioneer Harry Santa-Olalla, and Leah McSweeney, mental health advocate, author (“Chaos Theory”), and star of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of New York City.”
Noah Cyrus Releases Debut Album 'The Hardest Part'Noah Cyrus Releases Debut Album 'The Hardest Part'
September 16, 2022

GRAMMY Award nominated, multi-platinum selling RECORDS/Columbia Records artist Noah Cyrus has released her highly anticipated and critically acclaimed debut album The Hardest Part. Also revealed was Noah’s upbeat country tinged ‘I Just Want A Lover,’ which is accompanied with an official music video directed by Actual Objects. 
Rina Sawayama Releases New Album 'Hold the Girl'Rina Sawayama Releases New Album 'Hold the Girl'
September 16, 2022

The album features singles 'Hurricanes,' 'Phantom' and 'Catch Me in the Air.' Earlier this summer, Sawayama released the upcoming album's lead single, 'This Hell.' In 2021, Sawayama released collaborations with Lady Gaga and Elton John. Listen to the new single and watch the album trailer now!
TOM And His Computer Drop 'Heart Blossom' EP ft. Cosette GobatTOM And His Computer Drop 'Heart Blossom' EP ft. Cosette Gobat
September 16, 2022

TOM And His Computer is the alter ego for Copenhagen legend Thomas Bertelsen. Having released his first EP under this moniker in 2017 for Trentemøller's In My Room label, he’d later release his debut album Future Ruins in 2020. The new EP features “Heart Blossom” ft. Cosette Gobat and “Along Coastlines.”