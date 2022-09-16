Chymes Releases New Single 'See You In Hell'

Australian alternative pop artist Chymes releases her new single "See You In Hell," a dark, yet playful track. Known for her unique brand of pop, Chymes pulls you into her world with her delicate, yet powerful vocals, intimate lyrics, and flirtatious persona.

"I wanted to explore lyrically this idea of just completely giving in to someone or something and disregarding if it's a good idea. Sometimes it's fun to be a little selfish and stupid and fall head first into something, knowing it's dangerous but just enjoying the ride," Chymes explains.

She continues, "I think there's a lot to relate to in a "I'm falling for a f*** boy" type of song, which this song definitely is. I wanted the production to feel dark but still a little playful and fun, it also has this whispery desperate feel to it too which I feel encapsulates the vibe well. Definitely one of my favourite songs I've written so far!"

With an ever-growing fan base across the globe following a tweet from BTS star Jungkook, Chymes has been streamed over 30 million times across Apple and Spotify. Her previous releases "Black Hole Friend" and "Karma" have featured in numerous Spotify editorial playlists including "SALT" and "New Pop Revolution."

Early singles, "Dreaming" and "Wild," were featured on season one of the drama series Good Trouble and her 2021 single, "Death Wish," was synced on the new Pretty Little Liars reboot. She has supported Winston Surfshirt, The Preatures, Lastlings, Tigertown, Alice Ivy, Bad Pony, Evan Klar, San Mei, Austen, and more on tour.

Watch the new music video here: