Chromeo Announce World Tour Ahead of New Adult Contemporary Album

The one and only Funklordz Chromeo—the Grammy-nominated duo of Montreal natives David “Dave 1” Macklovitch and Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel—will embark on a sprawling North American co-headline tour with The Midnight this fall, plus an international headline run this spring.

The “Chrome Nights” Tour, kicking off in September, will see Chromeo bring their electric live show to New York's Terminal 5, Los Angeles' Greek Theatre, Chicago's Aragon Ballroom and more. Ahead of this, Chromeo will set out on an international headline run in the spring, including dates in London, Paris, Berlin, Scandinavia and Mexico City. See below for the complete itinerary and visit chromeo.net/tour for presale access and tickets.

Presale for all North American dates (US, Canada, Mexico) begins Wednesday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time, with general on sale Thursday, February 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets for all UK/EU dates go on sale Friday, February 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Chromeo's long awaited, sixth studio album, Adult Contemporary, is out this Friday, February 16.

Across the record's 14 tracks, the duo explores what it means to be funky in your 30s and 40s, offering the slickest, most sophisticated version of the infectious grooves and cheeky wordplay they've become known for.

Already receiving critical acclaim, FLAUNT praises: “P-Thugg and Dave 1 have one of those unique creative partnerships that bears the most wonderful kind of fruit: that evergreen, ever-juicy groove,” while Stereogum declares the first single to be their “favorite thing the Canadian synth-funk duo has ever done”—pre-save/pre-order it here.

Chromeo debuted the new music in live performances last year, first at Coachella and then on their FUNK YOURSELF Tour, their first headline run in five years. The dates included sold-out stops at New York's Brooklyn Steel, two nights at Toronto's Danforth Music Hall, Austin City Limits and Portola festivals, with their all-new stage setup in tow—including four custom chrome modular synth towers designed with longtime collaborator and contemporary artist Freeka Tet (Aphex Twin, Childish Gambino, YSL).

Synthwave duo The Midnight will join Chromeo on the North American fall run. The band—helmed by Tyler Lyle and Tim McEwan—lives at the intersection of varying sounds, driven by the frictional spark that fires when Southern-born singer/songwriter Lyle melts his all-American dreamer tales with Danish-bred drummer and producer McEwan's cinematic soundscapes. Their latest album, Red, White and Bruised: The Midnight Live, is out now—listen here.

Chromeo and The Midnight will be joined this fall by special guests Ruth Radelet and Girl Ultra. Ruth Radelet is best known as the lead singer in the seminal electronic band Chromatics. Her solo material expands her sonic palette with hypnotic vocals and dreamy atmospheres. Girl Ultra is a Mexican singer, songwriter and creative director. She has toured extensively and her viral performances on COLORS and Tiny Desk showcase her signature blend of R&B, house and 90s-influeced rock.

After almost two decades of shiny synths and sharp lyrics, Chromeo have set themselves apart as dedicated scholars of the groove, proving time and again that no one does it quite like them. Across their five critically acclaimed LPs, Dave 1 and P-Thugg established an electrofunk sound that has become the lingua franca of pop music. Together, the inseparable friends have toured the world over, perfecting a musical and visual language that is now instantly recognizable—and more refined than ever before.

CHROMEO INTERNATIONAL DATES

May 28—Copenhagen, DK—Vega

May 29—Oslo, NO—Vulkan Arena

May 30—Stockholm, SE—Debaser Strand

June 1—Brussels, BE—La Madeline

June 2—Amsterdam, NL—Melkweg

June 4—Cologne, DE—Kantine

June 5—Berlin, DE—Metropol

June 7—Paris, FR—Le Trianon

June 9—Leeds, UK—Project House

June 10—Glasgow, UK—SWG3 TV Studio

June 11—Manchester, UK—New Century

June 13—Bristol, UK—SWX

June 14—London, UK—O2 Forum Kentish Town

June 21—Mexico City—MX Pepsi Center WTC

CHROME NIGHTS TOUR

September 5—Vancouver, BC—Malkin Bowl *

September 6—Seattle, WA—Remlinger Farms *

September 7—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater *

September 11—San Francisco, CA—The Warfield *

September 13—Los Angeles, CA—Greek Theater *

September 14—San Diego, CA—Gallagher Square *

September 16—Phoenix, AZ—The Van Buren *

September 17—El Paso, TX—Lowbrow Palace *

September 19—San Antonio, TX—Boeing Center at Tech Port *

September 20—Austin, TX—ACL Live at the Moody Theater *

September 21—Dallas, TX—The Factory Deep Ellum *

September 22—Houston, TX—The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall *

September 24—St. Petersburg, FL—Jannus Live *

September 25—Orlando, FL—The Vanguard *

September 27—Atlanta, GA—The Eastern †

September 28—Asheville, NC—Rabbit Rabbit †

September 29—Raleigh, NC—The Ritz †

October 1—Philadelphia, PA—Franklin Music Hall †

October 2—Boston, MA—Roadrunner †

October 3—Washington, DC—The Anthem †

October 4—New York, NY—Terminal 5 †

October 7—Montreal, QC—MTELUS †

October 9—Toronto, ON—HISTORY †

October 10—Newport, KY—MegaCorp Pavilion †

October 11—Detroit, MI—Royal Oak Music Hall †

October 12—Chicago, IL—Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom †

October 14—Minneapolis, MN—Palace Theater †

October 15—Kansas City, MO—The Midland Theater †

October 16—Omaha, NE—Steelhouse Omaha †

October 18—Denver, CO—The Mission Ballroom †

*with Ruth Radelet

†with Girl Ultra

photo credit: Bobby Doherty