Christopher The Conquered Releases New Single 'Put It On Your Credit Card'

I Am Christopher, the latest album by Christopher the Conquered, is out Sept. 25th via Grand Phony.

Christopher The Conquered has released a new single 'Put It On Your Credit Card.' Hear "Put It On Your Credit Card" by Christopher the Conquered via Bad Copy.



"'Put It On Your Credit Card' is directly inspired by the number of times I had to take on debt to stay on the road, to record the next song, etc.," says Christopher Ford aka Christopher the Conquered. "I half fear money and half don't think it's even real. Barely making a living as a singer-songwriter definitely gave me a thick skin around risk, so I'm kinda serious when I'm telling people to 'put it on your credit card!' It's not like we have debtor's prisons anymore, and once you die, it's all gone anyway (as long as you don't get married... I think!)"

Yes, it's actually Christopher the Conquered who is bringing sexy back on his latest album I Am Christopher (Grand Phony, Sept. 25th), opening with this cut and heading right into the album's first single "Put It On Your Credit Card," which is what Christopher (actual last name Ford) says you should do "when life gets hard" because "those motherfers got enough money anyway."



A mere two sentences in and life advice has been given, even gifted, if you will.



It's how Ford rolls as Alternative Press noted in 2016 about his previous record I'm Giving Up On Rock & Roll, calling it "raw" and "emotional," which is so, but doesn't go far enough in explaining the head-on collision of Freddie Mercury, Ben Folds, and Hedwig that gets splattered all over the highway that is this record.



And like these icons, real and imagined, Ford has a sense of humor that lets his performances go way off into outer space without ever failing to remain grounded in truth.



Growing up in Iowa and now residing in Colorado, Ford's spent a lot of time away from home during a decade of touring that landed him on stages with other like-minded songsmiths who also hold the line between fantastic personas and self-effacing humanism: Leon Russell, Andrew Bird, Sturgill Simpson, The Mountain Goats, Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, and more.



And this one deserves its own line: Ford has also been compared in the press to the most out there of all: Elton John. See also: Donald Duck stage costume.



As for I Am Christopher, the endlessly catchy songs here are not only packed with humor, they're bubbling with reflection, as the title suggests.



