Christopher Peifer Releases Third Power Pop Album “SACRED & PROFANE'

The album is now available.

Oct. 30, 2022  

Christopher Peifer Releases Third Power Pop Album “SACRED & PROFANE' Within two years NYC-based Christopher Peifer released his critically acclaimed debut solo album "Suicide Mission," and follow-up, "The Social Distance" - both written and recorded entirely during the months of the pandemic, lockdowns, unprecedented unemployment, death, political upheaval, and social distancing - and has now emerged on the other side, completing his COVID years trilogy of death, purgatory, and resurrection with "Sacred & Profane."

With its highly melodic, catchy power pop gems influenced by the likes of Elvis Costello, The Replacements, Hüsker Dü, Wilco, The Figgs, Nick Lowe, Big Star and a little tequila, "Sacred & Profane" was written in NYC, Indiana, and the Berkshire mountains of western Massachusetts where Peifer divides time, and recorded, mixed and mastered in the Hudson Valley.

Peifer has performed in 14 countries and played in 20 bands in as many years, most recently in Blockhouses (with Guy Lyons of The Figgs). He currently records and performs with Joy Buzzer, Steve Shiffman & the Land of No, and Todd Giudice's Pig Iron. He is additionally a sound designer and composer for off-Broadway and regional theatre. As "Suicide Mission" and "The Social Distance" before it, "Sacred & Profane" consists primarily of experiential and autobiographical sketches. Overall, the album explores themes of love, loss, isolation, reconciliation, reunion, and forward motion. Like yin and yang, bitter and sweet, sacred and profane are here intertwined:

  • 'Nowhere Fast' A rocking tragicomic account of job hunting in post-pandemic times. "Made an application / Triplicate endured / But the Underachievers Union's full."
  • 'Wide Receiver' Inspired by listening to vinyl records and enjoying margaritas after recording sessions with Peifer's co-producer. "Kick back and relax / Drop the needle on the record / Spill tequila in a glass. Wide receiver / I'm a true believer."
  • 'Best Around' A sequel to the title track from "The Social Distance," here finally being reunited with loved ones.
  • 'Here Comes' A COVID-weary acknowledgement of the emotional peaks and valleys of unprecedented and uncertain times. "Coming over / Like an uninvited friend / Here comes that feeling once again."
  • 'Ruthless Charm' Finds the protagonist still swooning over a long lost crush from high school Spanish class. "If I spoke her language / Then I could talk to her / Pick apart the finer points of Guernica."
  • 'Twisted' With a nod to soul, a melancholic account of unrequited infatuation. • 'The Long Goodbye' A soulful love letter and imagined break-up with New York City, Peifer's home of three decades. "They say this city's only for the rich and for the young / And I was only ever one / This is a long goodbye."
  • 'Sacred and Profane' As illustrated by current events, an observation that some people will do the right things, and others the opposite. "No one could save us / there's no one left to blame," and contemplating the aftermath: "And it seemed just like a miracle / It's a wonder anything survived at all."
  • 'Left the Map' About longing to escape the baggage of past couple years for a simpler life. "Hurry up we can't be late / Don't have a minute left to lose / I've got no place to be / And I want to get there soon" ... "And when we make it there / the masks will all come down." He leaves the listener with a positive ending: "Dream of now and forever good."

"Sacred & Profane" is a rock record that delivers an engaging flow, memorable hooks, relatable lyrics and natural, warm production. 2023 will finally see a band and tour in support of these three records, as well as a series of new singles.

Album credits:

Christopher Peifer: guitars, bass, lead vocals
Todd Giudice: drums, backing vocals, additional acoustic gtr
Produced by Todd Giudice and Christopher Peifer
Engineered and mixed by Todd Giudice at Roots Cellar Studio, Cold Spring, NY
Mastered at Garageland NYC

All songs © Christopher Peifer (2022) ℗ ekkyklema (ASCAP)

Cover illustration by Sarah MacGhee

Track list:

Nowhere Fast
Wide Receiver
Best Around
Here Comes
Ruthless Charm
Twisted
The Long Goodbye
Sacred and Profane
Left the Map



An original song has arrived from Ed Gumbrecht, announcing a new season of resonant and expressive music. Make Us Wise is now available on all streaming platforms. In a year where the standard fare of catchy and campy music feels out of sync with the times, Gumbrecht delivers a refined alternative.
October 30, 2022

According to his Twitter account, Jeremy Jordan's band Age of Madness has released a new single entitled 'Hallowed.' The single is now available on all streaming platforms.
