Christopher Paul Stelling Drops 'Have To Do For Now' Single and Video

Produced by Ben Harper in Los Angeles earlier this year, Christopher Paul Stelling's new single "Have To Do For Now" is a song about September. "It's about the fear of losing memories and the relief of letting memories go," Stelling explains. "When imagination starts spinning out and we return to the center, back to the present, where everything is a bit calmer. For me this was the end of something and the beginning of something entirely new."

The video was shot in and around Stelling's home in Asheville, North Carolina. Directed by Andrew Anderson, the video follows Stelling as he spends time at home in late summer and early fall, becomes taken over by strong memories and shapes them into song.

"The song was written in one sitting. It's a flood of memories," Stelling continued. "It starts in the present and walks backwards, eventually revealing something I'd been after: When I was young, before the first grade I fell from a neighbors tree-house, split my head open and had over 20 stitches. I'd never really processed that early trauma though it's one of my earliest and most visceral memories. I can't help but wonder how the events of that day and others like it influenced my life."

In addition to Harper's producer-ship, the song features Jimmy Paxson (Lindsey Buckingham, Stevie Nicks) on drums and Mike Valerio (Randy Newman, John Williams) on upright bass. "Working with Ben on this was a real honor," Stelling said. "Sonically and spiritually he pushed me out of my comfort zones and encouraged me to be honest with and about myself. I'm very grateful for that."



Tonight, Stelling will perform at the ANTI- Records showcase at AMERICANAFEST 2019, taking place at Nashville's Mercy Lounge. He will also be going on tour this fall with ANTI- label mate Son Little; those dates begin on November 11 in San Francisco. All upcoming shows are listed below.

TOUR DATES

11/11 - San Francisco, CA - Swedish American Hall #

11/13 - Portland, OR - The Old Church #

11/14 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile #

11/16 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room #

11/17 - Denver, CO - Daniels Hall, Swallow Hill #

11/19 - Minneapolis, MN - Cedar Cultural Center #

11/20 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music #

11/21 - Ferndale, MI - Magic Bag #

11/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thuderbird Café & Music Hall #

11/23 - Lancaster, PA - Chameleon Club #

11/25 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair #

11/26 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom #

11/29 - Philadelphia, PA - World Café Live #

11/30 - Washington DC - Rock & Roll Hotel #

12/1 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle #

12/3 - Nashville, TN - 3rd and Lindsley Bar & Grill #

12/4 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl #

12/5 - New Orleans, LA - Gasa Gasa #

12/6 - Austin, TX - 3TEN ACL Live #

12/7 - Dallas, TX - The Blue Light Dallas #

12/10 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar #

12/11 - San Diego, CA - The Irenic #

12/12 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room Highland Park #

# - with Son Little

Photo Credit: Chris Phelps





Related Articles View More Music Stories