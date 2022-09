Christine and the Queens Presents Redcar Releases 'Rien Dire'

Today, Redcar shares his new single "rien dire", premiered by Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1.

Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue), the beginning of angels, is due out on November 11th and can be pre-ordered here.

Watch the new music video here:

Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue) on stage

Wed 9 November - Cirque d'Hiver, Paris

Thu 10 November - Cirque d'Hiver, Paris

tba - Royal Festival Hall, London