Christina Perri Announces New Lullaby Album 'Songs for Pixie'

The album features covers of songs from Stevie Wonder, Coldplay, Kacey Musgraves, The Greatest Showman and more.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

Christina Perri Announces New Lullaby Album 'Songs for Pixie'

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Christina Perri announced her brand new lullaby album, songs for pixie, in celebration of her daughter Pixie’s first birthday.

Check out her post announcing the new album HERE. The album features covers of songs from Stevie Wonder, Coldplay, Kacey Musgraves, The Greatest Showman and more, and is available for pre-order/pre-save HERE.

The new lullaby album follows Christina’s 2022 a lighter shade of blue, which was 8-years in the making with Christina’s last album Head or Heart being released in 2014. The deeply personal album followed Christina’s healing journey after losing her daughter Rosie.

a lighter shade of blue was highlighted by singles “home,” “mothers” and “evergone,” the latter of which saw stunning national television performances on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

songs for pixie is Christina’s third lullaby album - each dedicated to one of her daughters - following her 2019 songs for carmella, also released in celebration of Carmella’s first birthday, and her 2021 song for rosie, released in honor of Rosie on what would have been her first birthday.

About Christina Perri

Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Christina Perri has earned critical applause and an increasingly fervent fan following since the arrival of her extraordinary, platinum-certified, 2011 debut, lovestrong, which featured the 6x-platinum certified smash, “Jar of Hearts” and gold-certified “arms.”

Perri followed lovestrong. with the worldwide hit single, “A Thousand Years,” exclusively featured on THE TWILIGHT SAGA: BREAKING DAWN – PART 1 & 2– ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACKS. The RIAA diamond certified track was a multi-format radio favorite, and accompanied by an equally popular companion video, now boasting over 2 billion individual views via YouTube alone.

HEAD OR HEART, Perri’s acclaimed gold-certified, second album, arrived in 2014, highlighted by the RIAA 3X platinum certified single, “Human.” In 2019, Perri returned with songs for carmella: sing-a-longs and lullabies, a collection of songs the acclaimed singer-songwriter sang to her daughter everyday, released on Carmella’s first birthday.

She also released the poignant single “Tiny Victories,” a track she wrote for the HBO documentary FOSTER, which made its premiere in Spring 2019. In 2021, Christina shared songs for rosie in honor of her daughter on what would have been her first birthday.

Most recently, last year Christina released her highly anticipated third full length album, a lighter shade of blue. The deeply personal album followed Christina’s healing journey after losing her daughter Rosie and was highlighted by singles “evergone,” “mothers” and “home.” This year Christina returns with songs for pixie, arriving October 20 via Elekta Records.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Vaccines Yearn For Belonging In Sometimes, I Swear & Announce Tour Photo
The Vaccines Yearn For Belonging In 'Sometimes, I Swear' & Announce Tour

The album’s opening track sets the tone with a gnawing sense of displacement played out over insistent drums and euphoric guitars. The band also announces their return to the US for a coast to coast tour with The Kooks in spring 2024, including stops in Atlanta, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and more.

2
Kayla Brianna Delivers Sultry New Single Down Photo
Kayla Brianna Delivers Sultry New Single 'Down'

R&B songstress Kayla Brianna returns with the release of her single “Down” accompanied by a temperature-rising music video. The fresh single delivers an alluring chorus painted by Kayla Brianna’s dazzling vocals over the sultry beat. “Down” marks the beginning of a new chapter for the multi-hyphenate star, as she ushers in her most daring era yet.

3
Frida Kill Releases New Single Zine Song Photo
Frida Kill Releases New Single 'Zine Song'

This repertoire is delivered with the freewheeling swagger of artists that spend a decent amount of time in the drinking establishments of Bushwick, Brooklyn. Frida Kill have a special love for bands like L7, Bikini Kill, Sonic Youth, Coathangers, The Slits, Hole, FIDLAR, Together Pangea, Plasmatics, X, PJ Harvey, ESG and The Breeders.

4
Nefesh Mountain Release New Single The Narrow Bridge Photo
Nefesh Mountain Release New Single 'The Narrow Bridge'

Americana powerhouse — Nefesh Mountain — led by the dynamic husband and wife duo of Doni Zasloff and Eric Lindberg announce the release of their forthcoming seven-track EP, The Cabin Sessions. The EP features seven tracks, including two originals and five covers, each reflecting the values that have shaped the band throughout the years. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Barbra Streisand Might Be Reworking the FUNNY GIRL Movie's Ending: 'It Doesn't Make Sense'Barbra Streisand Might Be Reworking the FUNNY GIRL Movie's Ending: 'It Doesn't Make Sense'
Video: Heavy MakeUp Debuts Music Video For 'DON'T KID YOURSELF KID'Video: Heavy MakeUp Debuts Music Video For 'DON'T KID YOURSELF KID'
Hailey Whitters is Most-Added at Country Radio with New Single 'I'm In Love'Hailey Whitters is Most-Added at Country Radio with New Single 'I'm In Love'
Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Ganger'Veeze Announces Deluxe Version of Debut Album 'Ganger'

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HADESTOWN