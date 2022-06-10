Christina Aguilera Announces New PRIDE Collection for Fans

Christina Aguilera has launched a new collectino of Pride clothing in celebration of her upcoming performance at this year's LA Pride Festival on June 11th - exclusively available here.

The exclusive four piece collection is now available and features unique and colorful designs inspired by the LA Pride Festival. Scheduled to arrive this June to keep the 2022 PRIDE celebrations going, the new exclusive collection ranges from $40-$125 and include the following: LA PRIDE 2022 TRUCKER HAT ($40), XTINA HEART TEE ($50), LA PRIDE 2022 TEE ($50), and the SAY GAY HOODIE ($125).

Get a closer look at the new merchandise below!

Over the past nine months Christina Aguilera has honoured her Latin roots in the best possible way: composing, producing, performing, and sharing hit songs that are included in "LA FUERZA", her first EP in Spanish in her last 20 years of career, and the second EP entitled "LA TORMENTA", which was released on May 31 on all digital platforms.