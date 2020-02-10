Christian Loffler Releases New Song 'The End (ft. Josephine Philips)

German producer, DJ, and artist Christian Löffler continues to bend the boundaries between music and art space with a heart-tugging single, 'The End (ft. Josephine Philips).

The track marks the second single ahead of his much-anticipated fourth album Lys, which is slated for release on March 20th.

Listen to The End below!

"The End" follows the release of "Versailles (Hold), the first single off his forthcoming album, Lys. Serving as a prologue to Löffler's last album, Graal (Prelude) [2019], Lys is a collection of records that showcase his sonic evolution since its predecessor's release.





