Christian Loffler Announces North American Tour Dates

German producer Christian Löffler will embark on a North American Tour in June - playing Mexico City's Foro Normandie (6/14), San Francisco's Gray Area (6/15), Brooklyn's Music Hall of Williamsburg (6/19), Montreal's SAT (6/21), Miami's Floyd (6/22) and DC's Flash (6/23). The tour is in support of his new LP, "Graal (Prologue)" out 4/5 via Ki-Records, and follows a string of sold-out dates across Europe (Paris, Brussels, Warsaw, Prague, Berlin and more).

Christian's live sets thread the line between the raw, dry outbursts of psychedelic techno and more blissful and soothing deep minimal pirouettes brought together by the angelic voice of Hamburg keyboardist and singer Mohna. His shows carry an unspoken generosity, flying outward and inward, that can be experienced with or without feeling your surroundings - a sense that you can both be electrified by the pulsations of the crowd and at the same time, have the space to dive into inner metaphysical wanderings.

Off "Graal (Prologue)", he's shared the eerie video for "Like Water (feat Mohna)" and the upbeat running POV for "Ry". "Graal" is, as denoted by 'Prologue', just a prelude - a second companion album will be released before the end of the year. The idea is for the whole project to have an organic dichotomy - while Graal was created on the road (Löffler likens it to a travel diary), the follow-up will be a classic studio album, created in his home recording space. It will be illustrated with paintings.

North American Tour Dates

6/14 -Mexico City @ Foro Normandie - TICKETS HERE

6/15 - San Francisco, CA @ Gray Area - TICKETS HERE

6/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg - TICKETS HERE

6/21 - Montreal, Canada @ SAT - TICKETS HERE

6/22 - Miami, FL @ Floyd - TICKETS HERE

6/23 - Washington, DC @ Flash - TICKETS HERE





