Christian Lee Hutson Announces May Co-Headlining Tour With Fenne Lily

Their new album "Quitters" is out now.

Jan. 17, 2023  

Christian Lee Hutson will embark on a co-headlining tour with Fenne Lily this May for a month-long run of shows that span nationwide; head below to check out all upcoming dates.

Last year Hutson sold out his first-ever headlining shows in New York, Los Angeles and London followed by his first-ever headlining tour that ran from July to August. His latest album 'Quitters' was released on April 1 and produced by Conor Oberst and Phoebe Bridgers; Hutson was also able to play these songs supporting Bridgers and Bright Eyes this past spring and in late August.

This past December Hutson released a re-worked cover of "Silent Night." Known for his witty lyricism and development of characters, it only feels natural that Hutson would not only cover a classic Christmas song but adjust its point of view to that of one of his typically down on their luck protagonists.

His forlorn version of "Silent Night" follows a narrator that is lonely during the holidays. The opening lines begin: "Silent night / Over the Rhine / Standing in the checkout line / Weather report on the radio / 65 percent chance of snow / I wanna call but I don't / I wanna call but I don't." Filmed in a Christmas store, listen and watch the video for his rendition of the track below.

"Some of my favorite songs are Christmas songs but they're often about Jesus being born or old men riding on donkeys to give presents to a baby king," Hutson explains. "Lyrically, they're all pretty scary and I imagine this baby holding humanity hostage. So, I wrote my own version of one of my favorites about spending Christmas in Ohio."

"Hutson's reimagining of "Silent Night" is quite moving," said FLOOD. "Call me a sap, but tears began to peak behind my eyes when he softly repeats, "Making up for lost time" at the end. Light the fire, gather 'round, and grab the tissues."

TOUR DATES

5/11: Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room
5/12: Felton, CA - Felton Music Hall
5/13: San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
5/15: Seattle, WA - Neumos
5/16: Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
5/17: Vancouver, BC - Hollywood Theatre
5/19: Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court
5/20: Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater
5/22: Lawrence, KS - The Bottleneck
5/23: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
5/24: Milwaukee, WI - Back Room @ Colectivo
5/25: Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
5/26: Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe
5/27: Toronto, ON - Horseshoe Tavern
5/30: Portsmouth, NH - 3S Artspace
5/31: Boston, MA - The Sinclair
6/2: Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
6/3: Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
6/4: Washington, DC - Black Cat
6/5: Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
6/6: Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
6/7: Nashville, TN - The Basement East
6/9: Fayetteville, AR - George's Majestic Lounge
6/10: Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
6/11: Austin, TX - The Parish
6/13: Santa Fe, NM - Meow Wolf
6/15: Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
6/16: Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour



