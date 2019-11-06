Chris Stapleton Unveils Music Video, Created in Collaboration with LEGO, for 'Second One To Know'

Chris Stapleton's "Second One To Know" official music video-created in collaboration with The LEGO Group-is premiering today.

Watch below!

Culminating a close collaboration between Stapleton, The LEGO Group and Pure Imagination Studios producer/director David Coleman, the resulting video required thousands of hours of work on storyboards, asset production, animation, lighting, FX and sound and features Stapleton depicted as a LEGO minifigure alongside dozens of members of his real-life band, family and crew as well as a special cameo from Chris Pratt.

Of the inspiration behind the video, Stapleton offers, "We wanted to do something fun for this song and it always sounded like a fight scene to me, so we approached The LEGO Group with this idea and a rough outline of what we wanted to do. Once The LEGO Group gave us the green light, David Coleman and the team at Pure Imagination took that outline and refined and built it into what it has become. Along the way, the fight got bigger and more absurd and I got a front row seat to watch the massive amount of work that animators put into what they do. The tiniest details were thought about and discussed and edited and revised. My kids even got to be a part of designing their characters and it was a cool thing for us to get to do together. It was an incredible experience for me and I couldn't be happier with the end result."

Coleman adds, "Working on this music video has been a career highlight, but what makes this even more special is the trust and creative freedom we were given thanks to the long-standing professional relationship Pure Imagination has had with The LEGO Group and the personal connection I have to Chris Stapleton. I have always admired Chris as an artist, but the fact that we are from the same hometown of Paintsville, KY makes it especially rewarding. True Stapleton fans will pick up on the 'Easter eggs' featured in the video, which pay homage to Chris' touring team, to his catalog and to growing up in our hometown."

Chris and Morgane Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind fund will be donating royalties from the video to organizations implementing the LEGO Foundation's Playful Parenting program, which promotes playful interactions between caregivers and children aged birth to three across the globe.

Written by Stapleton and Mike Henderson, "Second One To Know" is from 2017's From A Room: Volume 1. Released to widespread acclaim, the album went on to win Best Country Album at the 60th GRAMMY Awards, Album of the Year at both the 51st CMA Awards and 53rd ACM Awards and is now certified RIAA Platinum.

Continuing a series of monumental years, Stapleton is nominated for three categories at The 53rd Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Single of the Year ("Millionaire"). Stapleton will also join P!nk for a debut performance of their duet, "Love Me Anyway," on the awards show, which will broadcast live on ABC next Wednesday, November 13.

After recently wrapping his sold-out 2019 All-American Road Show tour, Stapleton recently confirmed several 2020 tour dates including the first event at Texas Rangers' Globe Life Field on March 14 and "A Concert for Kentucky"-a special performance benefitting his newly created Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund to be held at University of Kentucky's Kroger Field on April 25, 2020. Presented by Live Nation, the performance is the first concert ever held at UK's Kroger Field and will feature very special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola. 100% of the concert's net proceeds will go toward Chris and Morgane Stapleton's Outlaw State of Kind Hometown Fund. Established in partnership with the Blue Grass Community Foundation, the fund will specifically support local and national organizations directly impacting Kentucky, with initial grant distributions focusing on music and arts education. See below for complete tour schedule.

CHRIS STAPLETON 2020 CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

February 10-Nashville, TN-All For The Hall - Bridgestone Arena

March 14-Arlington, TX-Globe Life Field*

April 25-Lexington, KY-A Concert for Kentucky - Kroger Field†

*with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Jamie Johnson and Yola

†with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola





