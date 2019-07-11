Chris Shiflett Extends Headlining Tour

Chris Shiflett is adding new dates to his U.S. tour including stops at Chicago's Schubas Tavern, Milwaukee's Backroom at Colectivo, Indianapolis' Hi-Fi and Cincinnati's Top Cats among others. Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m. local time. See below for a complete tour itinerary.

The tour is in celebration of Shiflett's new solo album, Hard Lessons, which is out now on East Beach Records & Tapes/Thirty Tigers.

The album was recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio A and produced by Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb (Brandi Carlile, Chris Stapleton). Hard Lessons features ten new songs with Shiflett on electric guitar, Cobb on acoustic guitar and an all-star collection of studio musicians including Chris Powell (Brent Cobb, Jamey Johnson) on drums and percussion, Brian Allen(Jason Isbell, Jamey Johnson) on bass, Michael Webb (Ashley Monroe, Eli Young Band) on keyboards, Paul Franklin (Vince Gill, Dire Straits) on pedal steel and Kristen Rogers(Anderson East, Lori McKenna) on harmony vocals. The album also features special guest guitarist Laur "Little Joe" Joamets on the track "This Ol' World."

CHRIS SHIFLETT TOUR DATES

July 12'-Pioneertown, CA-Pappy & Harriets

July 13-Bakersfield, CA-Temblor Brewing

July 14-Los Angeles, CA-Moroccan Lounge

August 31-Buena Vista, CO-Seven Peaks Music Festival

September 3-Milwaukee, WI-Backroom at Colectivo

September 4-Chicago, IL- Schubas Tavern

September 5-Indianapolis, IN-Hi-Fi

September 6-St. Louis, MO-Sons 4 Soldiers Event

September 7-Cincinnati, OH-Top Cats

September 8-Louisville, KY-Zanzabar

September 9-Asheville, NC-The Grey Eagle

BOLD on-sale Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. local time





