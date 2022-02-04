Chris Moreno Releases Official Video For 'Running In Place'

With viral traction, singer-songwriter Chris Moreno has released an official music video for his latest single "Running In Place."

WATCH "Running In Place" below!

The single was officially released on January 14th and debuted on Spotify's New Music Nashville and Fresh Finds: Country and Amazon Music's Breakthrough Country editorials. The single comes after viral success on TikTok with gaining traction of over 1.5 million views.

"This song was written about the first-hand experience of trying to move on from a relationship that had run its course but there was a struggle that came from continuing to have feelings for that person that never truly subsided on both or of our ends," explains Chris.

The single was written with Brittany Knott, Guy Taylor & Ryan J Sorestad. The single was produced by Justin Wantz.

He has racked up over 4 million streams on Spotify alone, and his song "Used To This" has generated a lot of buzz. He has performed 500+ shows in over 20 states, opening for national acts like Parmalee and Matt Stell. Chris's is slated to have an even bigger 2022 with an EP release scheduled for April of this year.

For the latest on Chris Moreno, follow him on TikTok and Instagram.