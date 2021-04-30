Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chris Moreno Drops Second Single of the Year 'Shot at your Heart'

The song tells the story of meeting someone that excites you and ignites your interest, but how the relationship is defined is still a mystery.

Apr. 30, 2021  

Rising country superstar Chris Moreno released his latest breathtaking, heartfelt single "Shot at Your Heart" on April 29th, 2021. The single can be found on all digital streaming platforms.

Listen below!


With larger-than-life vocals, an endearing message about hope for love, and beautiful backing instrumentation, "Shot at Your Heart" by Chris Moreno is a masterfully created indie hit. Real-life experiences fuel Moreno's songwriting, and that is very evident in this track. Chris's warm and familiar vocal tone paired with heartfelt and relatable lyrics makes "Shot at Your Heart" a standout single for the up-and-coming artist.

The song tells the story of meeting someone that excites you and ignites your interest, but how the relationship is defined is still a mystery. Moreno is pleading his affection for the person he wants and hopes to steal their heart and continue on this exhilarating new journey of passion with them. Moreno states, "Shot at Your Heart" was written about that feeling you get when you meet someone that you're really intrigued by, and there's an immediate spark but there's also a mystery to them that you can't quite figure out. The connection is strong but there's so much more you want to know and can't wait to find out," and that message is excellently conveyed in this striking new single.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Nic Rouleau
Nic Rouleau
Lauren Molina
Lauren Molina
Christopher Fitzgerald
Christopher Fitzgerald

Related Articles View More Music Stories
WATCH: Charlie Martin of Hovvdy Releases Debut Solo Record & September Video Photo

WATCH: Charlie Martin of Hovvdy Releases Debut Solo Record & 'September' Video

Roman Lions Release New Single and Music Video Small Moments Photo

Roman Lions Release New Single and Music Video 'Small Moments'

DAYA Announces THE DIFFERENCE EP & Shares New Single Photo

DAYA Announces THE DIFFERENCE EP & Shares New Single

VINCINT Releases Higher (Feat. Alex Newell with Precious) Photo

VINCINT Releases 'Higher (Feat. Alex Newell with Precious)'


More Hot Stories For You

  • East Lynne Theater Company Announces 2021 Summer/Fall Season
  • May Events Announced at Liberty Hall
  • OUTSIDE THE LINES Site Specific Dance Project to Premiere at CSC May 18
  • The Jersey City Theater Center's BLACK SPACE Spotlights Ms. Mary Aiken