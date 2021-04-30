Chris Moreno Drops Second Single of the Year 'Shot at your Heart'

Rising country superstar Chris Moreno released his latest breathtaking, heartfelt single "Shot at Your Heart" on April 29th, 2021. The single can be found on all digital streaming platforms.

Listen below!



With larger-than-life vocals, an endearing message about hope for love, and beautiful backing instrumentation, "Shot at Your Heart" by Chris Moreno is a masterfully created indie hit. Real-life experiences fuel Moreno's songwriting, and that is very evident in this track. Chris's warm and familiar vocal tone paired with heartfelt and relatable lyrics makes "Shot at Your Heart" a standout single for the up-and-coming artist.



The song tells the story of meeting someone that excites you and ignites your interest, but how the relationship is defined is still a mystery. Moreno is pleading his affection for the person he wants and hopes to steal their heart and continue on this exhilarating new journey of passion with them. Moreno states, "Shot at Your Heart" was written about that feeling you get when you meet someone that you're really intrigued by, and there's an immediate spark but there's also a mystery to them that you can't quite figure out. The connection is strong but there's so much more you want to know and can't wait to find out," and that message is excellently conveyed in this striking new single.