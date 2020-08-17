Chris Mann Releases New Parody Video 'Mo People, Mo Problems'

Known for his successful run on Season 2 of NBC's The Voice, Chris Mann has found new inspiration during these trying times.

He is the man behind the viral, quarantine-inspired song parodies, and has now returned with his latest parody video featuring Pop songstress Kathryn Dean and hip hop artist iNTeLL. "Mo People Mo Problems" follows on the heels of the other highly-viewed and hilarious parody videos Mann has released since the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

Having accumulated millions of views to date, the relatable videos have become commentary on the importance of social distancing and general life in quarantine, all while providing some much-needed comedic relief.

His "Old Town Road/Day Care Closed" video is currently sitting at 2M+ views, and his popular renditions of Adele's "Hello (From The Inside)" and "My Corona" parody videos currently sit at about 13M views each.

