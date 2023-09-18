Chris Keaton To Rep DownTown Mystic Music and Robert Allen

Chris Keaton, known as “The Connector,” has formed a new alliance with legendary singer/songwriter/producer Robert Allen (aka DownTown Mystic) and the 100-plus titles in the DownTown Mystic music publishing catalog.

Among the treasures in the collection are the frequently placed “Way To Know,” “Think A Little Louder” and “Can't Let Go.” A go-to source for CMT, Allen’s songs have been featured on the network’s Tobacco Wars (“Backdoor”), Inside Fame on Darius Rucker ("Losing My Mind"), Urban Cowboy The Rise and Fall Of Gilley’s ("Everything"), and Inside Fame on Florida Georgia Line ("Lost & Found," "No Exceptions"). DownTown Mystic’s compositions have been played on over 5000 radio stations in 44 countries.

Keaton is full of praise for Allen and his abilities. “I am grateful for the opportunity that Robert has shared with me to represent this outstanding catalog,” Chris states. “These are songs that can change people's lives."

Allen is equally robust in his respect for “The Connector” and notes, “I look forward to reuniting with Chris and expanding the DownTown Mystic Rock and Roll footprint in Music City and beyond.”

ABOUT DOWNTOWN MYSTIC (aka Robert Allen)

DownTown Mystic (aka American rocker Robert Allen) cut his teeth as a recording artist and hired gun for bands playing around NYC – observing crowds from the stage at CBGBs, The Bitter End, Lone Star Café, The Fast Lane, and The Stone Pony. A steady diet of Beatles, Stones, and the acoustic influence of CSNY sharpened his songwriting wits and in 1996 he set his sights on a solo career.

Allen’s success in the sync licensing industry has been unparalleled for an indie solo artist and includes over 240 TV shows and film placements. This exposure, along with airplay on over 5000 radio stations in 44 countries and name checks by outlets American Songwriter and Relix gave Allen’s second career real wings. His extensive catalog includes DownTown Mystic On E Street, which features Max Weinberg and Garry Tallent from Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.

ABOUT CHRIS KEATON PRESENTS

Chris Keaton Presents is a full-service management consultant, artist development and publishing services company with offices in Nashville and Roanoke, VA. Keaton (“The Connector”) has pitched songs which translated into millions of record sales by artists including Brook & Dunn, Lonestar, and many others.

Additionally, Keaton is responsible for multiple and diverse film and TV placements. He is a 30-year voting member of the Recording Academy and a 2016 Inductee of the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. Chris is also an author (DAPPER) and a charter member of Macy’s Style Crew.

Photo Credit: Mark Maryonavich